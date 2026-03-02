Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after two straight losses

Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 23 the Associated Press Top 25 and dropped three spots to No. 25 in the Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon, after going 0-2 last week. The Vols lost 73-69 at Missouri on Tuesday and 71-69 at home against Alabama on Saturday.

Tennessee, after winning eight of nine games, moved back into the Coaches Poll last week for the first time since January 5, when they were ranked No. 22. Before last week they had not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since being No. 25 on February 2, before the loss at Kentucky.

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) goes to South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) on Tuesday (6 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) and hosts Vanderbilt on Senior Day on Saturday at Food City Center in the regular-season finale.

Tennessee streak of 90 weeks ranked snapped

On January 12 Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 120 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee basketball team ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 18 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee is up No. 18 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Alabama. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.2) and No. 39 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).

Tennessee is No. 14 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 34 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.