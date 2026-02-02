Tennessee basketball jumps back into the AP Top 25 after three straight wins

Tennessee basketball is back in the Associated Press Top 25 after spending two weeks unranked. The Vols were ranked No. 25 in the new AP Top 25 on Monday, on the heels of three straight wins over Alabama, Georgia and Auburn.

Tennessee remained unranked in the Coaches Poll while receiving 50 votes in the poll, the second most among unranked teams. Last week UT received the most votes among unranked teams in the AP Top 25 last week and received the second most in the Coaches Poll.

The Vols beat Auburn 77-69 at Food City Center Saturday for their third straight win. They won 86-85 in overtime at Georgia Wednesday and won 79-73 at Alabama last Saturday.

Tennessee (15-6, 5-3 SEC) now hosts Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5) on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2 at Food City Center. The Vols go to Kentucky on Saturday.

Tennessee dropped out of the polls after splitting home games with Texas A&M and Kentucky two weeks ago. The Vols were ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Tennessee coming off streak of 90 straight weeks in AP Top 25

Two weeks ago Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 119 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee Basketball team ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 19 in KenPom, No. 21 in NET

Tennessee moved up to No. 19 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the win over Auburn. The Vols are No. 14 in adjusted defensive efficiency (96.0) and No. 41 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.1).

Tennessee is No. 15 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 17 on defense and No. 36 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 20 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 35 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 21 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.