Where Tennessee basketball is ranked entering the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee basketball will enter the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. The Vols moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 this week and reentered the Coaches Poll after splitting games with Auburn and Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (22-11) got the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night and will face either No. 11 Miami (Ohio) or No. 11 SMU on Friday (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS) in Philadelphia. Miami and SMU play in the First Four in Dayton on Wednesday.

The Vols will be looking to advance out of the first round to face either No. 3 Virginia or No. 14 Wright State in the second round on Sunday. Virginia, which finished in second in the ACC regular-season standings and in the ACC Tournament, is ranked No. 8 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee streak of 90 weeks ranked snapped

On January 12 Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 120 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee basketball team ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 16 in KenPom, No. 20 in NET

Tennessee dropped two spots to No. 16 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Vanderbilt on Friday in the SEC Tournament. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.0) and No. 37 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.1).

Tennessee is No. 16 in the BartTorvik.com ratings while ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 16 overall, ranked No. 13 on defense and No. 32 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 20 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. They started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season. Tennessee went 6-10 in Quad 1 games this season, 6-1 in Quad 2 and a combined 10-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4.

Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

Tennessee on Sunday will officially extend its program record to eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Vols have never been seeded lower than No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era. The fifth-seeded Tennessee team was upset by No. 12 Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances as No. 2 seeds and were a No. 4 seed that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2023. The Vols lost as a No. 3 seed in 2022 to No. 11-seed Michigan and lost as a No. 3 seed in 2018 to No. 11 Loyola Chicago.

The 2018-19 team was a No. 2 seed before losing to No. 3 Purdue in overtime in the Sweet 16.