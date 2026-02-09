Tennessee basketball drops out of AP Top 25 after loss at Kentucky

Tennessee basketball dropped back out of the Associated Press Top 25 after the 74-71 loss to Kentucky Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The Vols have been unranked in the Coaches Poll for the last four weeks.

The Vols jumped back into the AP Top 25 last week, ranked No. 25 after spending two weeks unranked.

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) received 26 votes in the AP Top 25, fourth-most among unranked teams, and 10 votes in the Coaches Poll this week, fifth-most among unranked teams.

The Vols split games last week, beating Ole Miss 84-66 at Food City Center on Tuesday before the loss at Kentucky on Saturday, which saw the Vols give up what was as much as a 14-point lead.

Tennessee dropped out of the polls after splitting home games with Texas A&M and Kentucky two weeks ago. The Vols were ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Tennessee streak of 90 weeks ranked snapped

On January 12 Tennessee saw its streak of 90 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 snapped. The run dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season and was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 120 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee Basketball team ranked in the top 25 145 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 17 in KenPom, No. 21 in NET

Tennessee is No. 17 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss at Kentucky. The Vols are No. 16 in adjusted defensive efficiency (95.8) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.2).

Tennessee is No. 16 in the BartTorvik.com ratings, ranked No. 16 on defense and No. 31 on offense. EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 19 overall, ranked No. 14 on defense and No. 35 on offense.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 21 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36 earlier this season. The Vols started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.