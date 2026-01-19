Loss to Kentucky drops Tennessee Basketball out of rankings for first time since 2021

Tennessee Basketball is unranked for the first time since 2021. The Vols dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, after being ranked No. 24 last week, and remained unranked in the new Coaches Poll.

The Vols were ranked in the AP Top 25 for 90 straight weeks, what was the second-longest active streak in college basketball behind Houston at 117. The previous program record was 37 straight weeks.

Tennessee dropped out of the polls after splitting home games last week with Texas A&M and Kentucky. They received 20 votes in the AP Top 25 poll, fifth most among unranked teams, and 10 votes in the Coaches Poll, sixth most.

The Vols (12-6, 2-3 SEC) rallied from down 11 points against Texas A&M to win 87-82 in double overtime at Food City Center on Tuesday, then on Saturday gave up what was as much as a 17-point lead in an 80-78 loss to Kentucky.

Tennessee doesn’t have a midweek game this week and goes back on the road at Alabama (13-5, 3-2) on Saturday in an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN.

Two weeks ago Tennessee dropped to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll after an 86-75 loss at Arkansas.

The Vols were ranked No. 18 in the preseason AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the preseason Coaches Poll. They dropped to No. 20 in the Week 2 and Week 3 AP Top 25 polls, then moved up to No. 17 and No. 13, before the drop back down to No. 20.

The Coaches Poll moved Tennessee down to No. 18 in the Week 2 update, then up to No. 17, No. 16 and No. 13 before the fall to No. 20, then No. 23.

Tennessee stayed at No. 20 two weeks ago in Coaches Poll after moving up three spots the previous week. The Vols were No. 19 in the AP Top 25 three weeks ago.

Tennessee’s streak of 90 straight weeks in AP Top 25 snapped

Tennessee streak of 90 straight weeks being ranked in the AP Top 25 dated back to the first poll of the 2021-22 season. It was the second-longest ranking streak in college basketball, trailing only Houston’s run of what is now 117 straight weeks.

Tennessee had been ranked in the top-10 50 times during the streak with 18 straight top-10 rankings to close last season. The Vols were ranked in the top-five 23 times, including 11 times last season. The lowest previous ranking during the streak was No. 24 last week and in January 2022.

Rick Barnes has had his Tennessee Basketball team ranked in the top 25 144 times, dating back to 2017-18.

Vols ranked No. 22 in KenPom, No. 26 in NET

Tennessee dropped three more spots to No. 22 overall in the KenPom.com ratings after the loss to Kentucky. The Vols are No. 15 in adjusted defensive efficiency (97.3) and No. 46 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.6).

The NET has Tennessee at No. 26 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36. They started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season.

Tennessee is 2-6 in Quad 1 games, 1-0 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.