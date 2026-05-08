2027 top-10 prospect on Tennessee basketball: Orange runs through Nashville

Tennessee basketball still feels like home for Malachi Jordan. Even if the top-10 prospect in the 2027 recruiting class goes to high school in Arizona. Even with Nashville being his hometown.

“It’s Rocky Top, man,” Jordan told On3’s Jamie Shaw recently. “That orange, you know, I mean, it runs through Nashville, where I’m from. It’s only a three-hour drive to Knoxville, I mean, it’s all you see, so I’ve grown up around it, and it’s home.”

Jordan, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward, is a four-star prospect out of Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz. The Nashville native is the No. 10 overall player in the Rivals rankings. He’s the No. 2 small forward and the No. 2 player in Arizona.

‘The family aspect of Tennessee is big’

Still, he said Tennessee feels like family after taking an unofficial visit to see the Vols.

“The family aspect of Tennessee is big,” Jordan told Shaw. “I mean, they bring their players in, and it’s like a big family over there. The coaches treat all the players like their own sons. I mean, everyone is really close over there.”

Washington, Alabama and Kansas are other programs recruiting Jordan. Texas and Arkansas are “the two new ones” in the process.

“I’m not really in a rush to commit or start worrying about visits right now, Jordan told Shaw. “I just want to enjoy my high school and not really rush anything. You know, with the Transfer Portal and stuff nowadays, I mean, I kind of want to just wait it out, honestly.

“For me, I am going to be looking at development. I want to go to a school that can get me to that next level. Of course, I want to be a one-and-done. I want to be able to go to the league and to prosper in the league; be an all-star, a champion. And maybe one day have my name inducted into the Hall of Fame. Those are my goals, so I want to go play for a coach who can help me get there.”

Vols have signed four players in 2026 recruiting class

Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class is currently includes four signees and is ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC with a class score of 92.75.

In the fall the Vols signed four-star small forward Ralph Scott, three-star shooting guard Manny Green and three-star point guard Marquis Clark. Four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr., the highest ranked of the group, signed on April 16.

Washington is the No. 53 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and is the No. 18 small forward nationally. Scott is ranked No. 71 overall and No. 25 at small forward, Green is No. 142 overall and No. 36 at shooting guard and Clark is No. 222 overall and No. 36 at point guard.