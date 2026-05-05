Tennessee basketball target Favour Ibe moves up in Rivals150 update

Favour Ibe bumped up to a four-star prospect in the Rivals150 ranking update on Monday and is now ranked as the No. 82 overall player in the class. The 7-foot-1 big man is the No. 12 center in the class and the No. 4 overall player in the state of Maryland.

Ibe took an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend, telling Volquest afterward that he found a great fit with the Vols while his recruitment continues.

“It was a very great (visit),” Ibe said. “It will be a great system that matches my playing style.”

Two Tennessee signees ranked in Rivals Top 150

Tennessee had two signees ranked in the Rivals150 update on Monday. Four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. is ranked No. 47 overall as the No. 16 small forward in the country and the No. 1 in-state prospect.

Four-star small forward Ralph Scott is ranked No. 80 overall, coming in at No. 29 at small forward and No. 11 overall in the state of Florida.

Two other signees for the Vols are ranked outside the Top 150. Three-star guard Manny Green is the No. 54 shooting guard in the class and the No. 10 player in the state of Georgia. Three-star point guard Marquis Clark is ranked No. 45 at point guard and No. 5 in the state of Illinois.

Tennessee’s 2026 signing class is currently ranked No. 22 overall and No. 6 in the SEC with a class score of 92.75.

Tennessee signed No. 1 transfer Juke Harris on Monday

The Vols on Monday signed Wake Forest wing Juke Harris, the No. 1 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Portal ranking and the seventh addition from the portal over the last month.

“Juke can take over a game and impose his will at any time,” Rick Barnes said of Harris. “He is a versatile player who can handle the ball in transition and has the length to make an impact defensively.”

Tennessee has added three other guards in Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), Dai Dai Ames (Cal) and Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) and three forwards Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame) and Braedan Lue (Kennesaw State).

In the Rivals portal rankings, Hill is ranked No. 34 overall, Haralson is No. 48, Rubin is No. 71, Lundblade is No. 164, Ames is No. 207 and Lue is No. 266.

The Rivals Industry rankings has Harris at No. 4 overall, ahead of Hill at No. 24, Haralson at No. 39, Lundblade at No. 75, Rubin at No. 89, Ames at No. 107 and Lue at No. 388.