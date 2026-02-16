Rick Barnes reflects on 250 wins as Tennessee's basketball coach

Rick Barnes can still remember the conversation. It was still on his mind Saturday night, after he won his 250th game with Tennessee basketball in the 73-63 win over LSU at Food City Center.

He remembers what he didn’t know about the Tennessee job when he took it in 2015 and what he quickly learned about it.

“What I didn’t know growing up three hours from here is the love for Tennessee basketball,” Barnes, the Hickory, N.C., native, said. “I’d had people tell me through the years.”

Kevin Feltner was one of those people.

“He was one of the first guys I met,” Barnes said, “and he came in and welcomed me to East Tennessee and he said, ‘I want to tell you what you’re going to be most surprised about is how loyal and how rabid your fanbase is.’ He said, ‘They love basketball here.’ And that’s true.”

Rick Barnes is second on Tennessee’s wins list

Barnes has given Tennessee fans plenty to love.

The Vols are coming off back-to-back Elite Eight runs and are on a program-record run of seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. They’ve won 25 or more games in each of the last four seasons and have been to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three straight years.

Barnes, at 250-116 at Tennessee, is second on the program’s all-time wins list, behind the legendary Ray Mears, who went 278-112 overall in 15 seasons from 1962-76.

Don DeVoe is third on the Tennessee wins list with 204 wins and Emmet Lowery is fourth with 169. Bruce Pearl is fifth at 145 and John Mauer is sixth with 127 wins.

‘ I love what we have going here. We can get so much better.’

“I’m blessed,” Barnes said. “I mean, I really believe God brought me here for a reason, and I’m thankful for it. I’m thankful for the players that we coach. It was great seeing Robert Hubbs tonight. He was here for the first win that we ever had, and we were back there talking when we had started 11 years ago, and it’s really hard to believe it’s been 11 years.

“I’m just thankful to God for the opportunity and the blessing.”

Barnes also hinted that he’s planning to return for a 40th season as a Division I head coach while mentioning his current class of Tennessee freshmen.

“When I got here,” Barnes said, “I think people told me everybody thought I was coming here to retire, which I want to coach basketball. I love coaching. I’ve got a great staff. I love what we have going here. We can get so much better. We’re excited about our young guys. We hope, obviously, to keep them all.”