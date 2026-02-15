Rick Barnes wins 250th game as Tennessee basketball coach

Rick Barnes won his 250th game as Tennessee basketball’s head coach in the 73-63 win over LSU Saturday at Food City Center. Barnes, in his 11th season with the Vols, is now 28 wins shy of tying Ray Mears for the program record of 278.

Barnes is the ninth head coach to win 250 games at two schools.

Mears went 278-112 overall in 15 seasons from 1962-76 and was 182-76 in SEC play. Barnes is now 250-116 overall and 120-71 in the SEC.

Don DeVoe (1978-88) is third on the Tennessee wins list with 204 wins and Emmet Lowery (1947-58) is fourth with 169. Bruce Pearl (2005-10) is fifth at 145. John Mauer (1938-46) won 127 games with the Vols.

Tennessee has 25 or more wins in six seasons under Rick Barnes

Barnes has won 25 or more games in each of the last four seasons, including Elite Eight runs in each of the last two and three straight trips to the Sweet 16.

The Vols went 30-8 last season, losing to Houston in the Elite Eight in Indianapolis, and 27-9 in 2023-24 before losing to Purdue in the Elite Eight. The 2022-23 Vols won 25 games and went to the Sweet 16 and the 2021-22 team went 27-8 before being upset in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Barnes is Tennessee’s all-time wins leader in the NCAA Tournament with 12. He passed Pearl when the Vols beat Creighton in the 2024 Sweet 16, reaching the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history. Pearl took Tennessee to the Elite Eight as a No. 6 seed in 2010.

Tennessee won just 31 games over the first two seasons under Barnes, the 2017-18 and 2018-19 teams won a combined 57 games, setting a new program record. The 2023-24 and 2024-25 teams tied that record.

Rick Barnes led Vols to No. 1 rankings in two seasons

He also led the Vols to a No. 1 ranking while winning a program-record 19 straight games during the 2018-19 season. Tennessee was ranked No. 1 for a month last season while tying a program-record with a 14-0 start to the season.

Barnes has led to Tennessee to a program record seven straight NCAA Tournaments, with the Vols needed no lower than No. 5 during the run.

Barnes is the wins leader at Texas, where he won 402 games and went to 16 NCAA Tournaments over 17 seasons He won 74 games in four seasons at Clemson, 108 games in six seasons at Providence and 20 in his one season at George Mason, where he started his coaching career in 198788. He’s now 854-430 in 38 seasons as a head coach.