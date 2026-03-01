Why Rick Barnes said 'the blown leads' aren't Tennessee basketball's problem

Rick Barnes would like to think his Tennessee basketball team would know better by now. Surely the Vols would have learned how to protect a double-digit lead after giving up four of them in losses this season.

“I can say some guys are learning to play these tight games,” Barnes said Saturday night, “but we played enough of them, okay?”

Tennessee played in one of those tight games back in November against Kansas in Las Vegas, where a 12-point second-half lead was given up in the first loss of the season.

The Vols led Kentucky by 17 late in the first half at Food City Center on January 17, then lost 80-78. They led by 14 at halftime at Rupp Arena three weeks later and lost 77-74. They led by 10 in the opening minutes of the loss at Missouri on Tuesday.

And they led by 12 points in the first half Saturday against Alabama, then by 13 with 12 minutes left in the second half, and lost 71-69. A different game. The same story.

“We played enough of them that we ought to be able to get onto the next possession regardless of what happened,” Barnes said, “and we haven’t been able to do that with a couple guys.”

Tennessee took 22 more shots than Alabama in loss

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) had a season-low six turnovers against Alabama (22-7, 12-4) and took 22 more shots from the field than the Crimson Tide. The Vols won the rebounding battle 47-30 overall and 25-9 on the offensive glass. They were plus-16 in second-chance points and points off turnovers.

Still, another double-digit lead wasn’t safe.

“It’s not the blown leads, it’s playing 40 minutes,” Barnes said. “That’s what it is. It’s being able to play for 40 minutes. And you expect runs. Basketball is a game of runs at times, but it doesn’t have to be.”

There has to be a response to a run. And so far there haven’t been nearly enough of them.

“It’s really hard for players to be able to maintain their focus when maybe they turn the ball over,” Barnes said, “they go down the other end and they don’t let it go and they’re not on edge, thinking about what they’re doing right now.

“That happens a lot where, at this time of year, it doesn’t take much of a letdown for another team to get going.”

Alabama finished on 10-2 run, made nine of final 11 shots

Tennessee’s 40-28 halftime lead was down to five after Alabama scored 11 points over its first four possessions of the second half. The Vols built the advantage back to 55-42, the biggest of the game, after J.P. Estrella scored on a layup with 12:16 left.

Alabama’s game-changing run started on a Latrell Wrightsell three with 8:09 left, cutting the Tennessee deficit to eight and starting a 9-for-11 shooting spree over the final eight minutes. The Tide closed the game on a 10-2 run, held the Vols to four made shots over the final 8:16 and didn’t give up a point over the final 2:06.

The point of attack is where Tennessee failed over and over when the game was on the line.

“Our ball-screen coverage broke down more than anything in the second half,” Barnes said. “And (Labaron) Philon is a terrific player, but we did not do what we had done the whole first half.

“They’re an extremely hard to guard, as everybody knows, but when you allow them to reject ball screens and get downhill, those type of things, it makes it even more difficult. And we just blew too many ball-screen coverages.”

Philon scored on a jumper in the paint with 22.8 seconds left to give Alabama its first and only lead of the game. Ja’Kobi Gillespie drove the lane with six seconds left, but the shot missed and the two teams scrambled for the loose ball until the horn sounded.

His 26 points, eight steals, seven assists and five rebounds were wasted as the ball bounced off the rim, then was rolled along the baseline.

“Just disappointed,” Gillespie said. “We were up 12 on them in the first half and we gave up the lead again.”

“We gave one away, for sure,” freshman guard Amari Evans added. “I feel like we didn’t play to our highest capability. They did what they were supposed to.”

Tennessee didn’t. Again.

“For us to be great,” Barnes said, “we have to be like that for 40 minutes. We can’t have the letdown that we had.”