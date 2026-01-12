'Who can we count on every single day?': Rick Barnes challenging Tennessee's inconsistency

Rick Barnes turned on the tape of Tennessee Basketball’s battles with Florida last season. Before facing the Gators in Gainesville again, the head coach showed the 73-43 loss there last January. And the shorthanded 64-44 win three weeks later in Knoxville. Even the loss in SEC Tournament championship.

“We played them three times last year,” Barnes said before practice Monday morning, “and it was really amazing how much both teams, Tennessee and Florida, got better from the first game to the last game.”

When the Gators won 86-77 at Bridgestone Arena in March, they were on their way to the national title. The Vols were on a run of their own, too.

“Florida goes on to win the national championship,” Barnes said, “we go to the Elite Eight. Because of improvement.”

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

That was the point. Both of those teams kept getting better a year ago. Now that’s the ongoing challenge for No. 24 Tennessee (11-5, 1-2 SEC), starting against Texas A&M (13-3, 3-0) on Tuesday (7 p.m. Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Food City Center.

“That’s what this team’s got to understand,” Barnes said. “I mean, it’s a long way to go and we have to get better. And we’ve got to get better as individuals.”

It certainly didn’t happen at Florida. Tennessee lost 91-67 after committing 18 turnovers, getting outscored by 24 over the final 24 minutes.

“We’ve got to really understand the game,” Barnes said, “because when you turn the ball over like that, and I told them yesterday, you don’t understand the game of basketball, you don’t understand athletics (with those turnovers).

“It’s hard enough to beat somebody, let alone you beat yourself by just not taking care of what I think are simple details.”

Barnes described Tennessee’s front court as inconsistent. He said the Vols are putting too much on point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and the other guards aren’t doing enough to help him when other teams focus on taking Gillespie out of the game.

More than anything, though, it’s nothing more than getting better as the season continues, from one practice to the next.

“It’s all simple,” Barnes said. “You’ve got to get better every day. We had some guys, and I told him yesterday, (who) had some good games back early, a month ago, but they were fine with it. And that’s not (it). You’ve got to get better.”

‘Who can we count on every single day? We’ve just been too inconsistent.’

Barnes on Monday described the college basketball season as “an endurance race,” surviving the ups and downs on the way to March.

Last season’s Tennessee team lost three of four during a seven-game stretch in January. That team then won 10 of 12 to get to the SEC Tournament title game, then in the Sweet 16 went through Kentucky, a team that swept the Vols during the regular season, to return to the Elite Eight.

The 2024 Elite Eight team was 11-4 after a 77-72 loss at Mississippi State in January, but won 13 of the next 15. Those Vols lost their final two games before the NCAA Tournament — a Senior Day loss to Kentucky and another loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal — before its trip to the Midwest Regional final.

“It’s wanting to be where you want to be at the end of the year,” Barnes said. “But it’s a great question that I’ve asked a lot in the last probably three weeks trying to find out dependability.

“Who can we count on every single day? We’ve just been too inconsistent.”

Barnes said this Tennessee team is “a group of guys that care,” but added that at some point it has to show. And it has to show with consistency and consistent improvement.

“All I can tell you,” he said, “in the end, I tell them that if they don’t fix it’s because they really don’t care. Because it’s right there. I mean, there’s no question about it. And it’ll always come back to your training, your preparation, the process you go through.”