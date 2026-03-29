Rick Barnes confirms he's returning as Tennessee basketball coach next season

CHICAGO — If there was any question about Rick Barnes returning as Tennessee basketball’s head coach next season, he needed only three words to answer it on Sunday at the United Center.

After the 95-62 loss to No. 1 Michigan in the Elite Eight, Barnes was asked if he is “100% committed” to returning as the head coach of the Vols for what will be his 12th season with the program.

“Yeah,” Barnes said. “I am.”

Tennessee’s season ends in Elite Eight for third straight season

Barnes led Tennessee (25-12) to a third straight appearance in the Elite Eight before the sixth-seeded Vols lost to Michigan (35-3) in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional final.

Michigan took control with a 21-0 run midway through the first half and the game was over from there.

“Congratulations to Michigan,” Barnes said. “They played obviously an outstanding basketball game. We’re obviously disappointed. We think that we’re better than what we showed today. The game was kind of where we had it in the first eight to ten minutes, and we picked up five quick fouls and it got away from us. Give them credit.”

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led Tennessee with 21 points, four assists and four rebounds. Jaylen Carey scored all eight of his points in the first half and Nate Ament had seven points on 2-for-12 shooting with six rebounds before fouling out.

Felix Okpara 10 points and seven rebounds while battling foul trouble and J.P. Estrella had seven points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) 78-56 in the first round last week in Philadelphia, then beat No. 3 Virginia 79-72 in the second round, going to the Sweet 16 for a fourth straight year. The Vols beat No. 2 Iowa State 76-62 on Friday to advance to Sunday’s meeting with Michigan.

“Just unbelievably proud of this team,” Barnes said. “Really, we’ve gone through a lot. They’ve stuck together to get us to this point. And there’s probably, what, 50 some teams that would like to be here today where we are even after a loss. So I’m proud of their effort.”

Rick Barnes holds multiple Tennessee records in NCAA Tournament

Barnes has rewritten Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament record book during his time with the Vols.

The four straight Sweet 16 appearances doubled the previous program record. The three straight Elite Eight runs came after Tennessee had just one Elite Eight appearance before Barnes, with a No. 6 seed Tennessee team went in 2010 under Bruce Pearl.

The eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances are another program record, as well as the 15 NCAA Tournament wins Barnes has during his time at Tennessee.

“We want more,” Barnes said. “There’s no doubt we want more. We want to break through this thing. But you’ve got to get here first. Just so proud of the effort these guys gave it this year.”