Rick Barnes: Tennessee expected transfer portal additions 'to give us more here'

The question was framed as looking more at the big picture. Tennessee Basketball in past seasons relied on veterans, fourth- and fifth-year seniors who had spent their entire careers with the Vols — Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, John Fulkerson and the like.

Has this season and this team been different because this roster doesn’t have that kind of experience to lean on?

“No doubt,” Rick Barnes said Saturday afternoon. “I mean, no doubt.”

There was also no doubt in the head coach’s mind that those Vols wouldn’t have given up what was as much as a 17-point lead in the 80-78 loss to rival Kentucky.

“Those guys win these games,” Barnes said during his postgame press conference, “because they (are) not going to collapse on defense like that. And that’s what it was, it was a real collapse defensively.”

Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) gave up 49 points in the second half, after giving up 50 at Florida and 49 at Arkansas in their other two league losses. Kentucky had just one turnover in the second half after the Vols forced eight in the first half. The Wildcats had 13 offensive rebounds after halftime, after getting only one in the first half.

“Those guys,” Barnes said of the veterans he was asked about, “weren’t nearly as talented as these guys are offensively. But … at the end of the game I think your defense still wins, and taking care of the ball. You do those two things, and rebound the way we normally rebound, we’ve got a chance.”

Up Next: Tennessee at Alabama, Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This Tennessee team isn’t giving itself a chance late in games. The Vols have wilted with mistake after mistake down the stretch in each of their six losses so far this season.

The search for answers now enters a bye week, with no midweek game before going to Alabama for Saturday night’s 8:30 Eastern Time start on ESPN at Coleman Coliseum.

“I told these guys,” Barnes said, “we won a lot of games here (with) teams that are just competitive, tough, hard-nosed defensive teams, rebounding. But they’ve got to take it personally to get stops.”

Until it gets personal, and until this team can get stops when it matters most, the struggles will continue.

“We knew we’d go through some of these growing pains,” Barnes said, “because some of these guys have never been at this level of competition and know what it’s about.”

Then Barnes asked himself the next question, as his answer continued: “Do you want to build your program with high school players and supplement them with the transfer portal, or do you want to go the other way?”

‘We expected guys that we got out of the portal to give us more here’

The Vols have walked that line down the middle. The current roster relies heavily on transfers in point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Maryland), Jaylen Carey (Vanderbilt) and Amaree Abram (Louisiana Tech).

But the longer the season goes on, the more minutes the freshman class of Amari Evans, DeWayne Brown and Troy Henderson — all built around five-star freshman wing Nate Ament — is on the court.

“We are really excited about our freshman class, we really are,” Barnes said. “We think these guys are a lot like those teams we’ve had here in the past.

But the older players, especially the ones added out of the portal, have to do more.

“We expected guys that we got out of the portal to give us more here,” Barnes said, “and what we expected from them was consistency. And we haven’t got that and not just from them.

“And we need JP (Estrella) to be the player we know he can be. Felix (Okpara), we need him to get 10 rebounds a night for us because when he does we’re really good.”

Then Barnes asked himself another question: “Is it a mindset?”

“In some ways, yes it is,” he said. “But we’ve got a long way to go.”

Then he pointed to last season’s team, one led by veterans like Zeigler and Mashack and portal stars in Jordan Gainey and Chaz Lanier.

That group went from matching the best start in school history, at 14-0 and ranked No. 1, to a 4-4 start in SEC play, with a home loss to Kentucky capping off a 3-4 stretch in January. Then they went 8-2 over their next 10 SEC games, on their way to a second straight trip to the Elite Eight.

“We kept getting better,” Barnes said. “That’s what we got to do with this group.”