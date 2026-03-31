Rick Barnes tells players Tennessee will 'kick that door down' for Final Four

Rick Barnes made a promise to his Tennessee basketball players in the locker room Sunday after the Elite Eight loss to No. 1 Michigan at the United Center in Chicago. This isn’t the end of the road for the Vols.

Eventually they’ll be the ones cutting down the nets after a regional final and advancing to the Final Four for the first time in program history. And it will be because of what the 2025-26 team, and previous Tennessee teams, did.

“I just want you guys to embrace the fact that we got to the Elite Eight,” Barnes told his players in the postgame locker room video posted by the Vols. “Yeah, we want to breakthrough. And I’m promise you, there’s going to be a (Tennessee) team that breaks through because of what has come before them, because of the standard that has been set.

“And that’s not ever going to go backwards. But you have to learn. It’s hard to win this tournament. But it can be done. And think about it, we’re three games away from it. It’s hard.”

Tennessee has lost to three No. 1 seeds in three straight Elite Eights

Tennessee has been to three straight Elite Eights before losing to No. 1 seeds in Purdue, Houston and Michigan. The Vols have been to four straight Sweet 16s, doubling the previous program record, and have won 25 or more games in five straight seasons, another program record.

“I’m sorry,” Barnes told his players. “I wish the coaching staff, we could look at it and take it apart more and more. But it’s part of life. You’ve got your ups and owns with it. But the key is we will. We’ll find a way to do that.”

This season Tennessee (25-12) went from frustrating losses during the regular-season — giving up double-digit leads in both games against Kentucky and two more against Kansas and Alabama — to a No. 6 seed that went on a run in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols beat No. 11 Miami (Ohio) in the first round and No. 3 Virginia in the second round. They beat No. 2 Iowa State 76-62 in the Sweet 16 on Friday, before the Elite Eight loss to Michigan on Sunday.

“A lot of great things with this group,” Barnes said. “You think about11 new guys coming in. From the beginning you guys found a way to care about each other, work for each other. And I can only tell you this, in this tournament, I can tell you through many years in it, if you’re not the last team standing, this is how you feel.”

Barnes also addressed his seniors one by one — Point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, center Felix Okpara and guards Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst:

“Ja’Kobi, you’re unbelievable man. You’re unbelievable. I know (the tattoo) on your forearm, we talk about it, yo were fearless.

“Fe (Felix Okpara), I hope you know what impact you’ve made for us since you’ve been here. One, the way you’ve grown in so many different ways it’s really unbelievable. It really is. You just have made an incredible impact. You really, really have.

“Mo (Amaree Abram), I know it didn’t end the way you probably wanted it to this year, but you stayed with us. I hope you know we appreciate all that.

“Grant, he’s an old guy. We brought Grant back for one thing. You know what it was? He was in charge of the locker room. Because we didn’t want to lose the culture that we had. We knew that he understood it better than anybody. And we appreciate him for that. That’s what it’s about.”

‘It’s pretty good when you get this far. The next week is even better.’

Barnes also turned his attention to what’s next while addressing his team for the final time this season.

“Really,” Barnes said, “I hate it for you guys because I know how hard you have worked every day, how you’ve gone at it. When you come up short in anything like this, it’s difficult. In a couple weeks we’ll look back and we’ll all appreciate getting to this point. But right now it’s hard to do that because we wanted more.

“And you know what? Real soon we’re going to get back in it, get back in the gym and kick that door down. That what we’ve got to want to do. You’ve got to learn from It. It’s pretty good when you get this far. The next week is even better. Getting to the next week is really hard. It will be done just like you guys did in the offseason, when we start that.”