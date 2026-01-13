Rick Barnes still believes 'it'll all just click' for Tennessee freshman Nate Ament

Foul trouble shouldn’t be an issue for Nate Ament. The long and lanky 6-foot-10 Tennessee Basketball freshman wing should never let his defense get to that point, according to Rick Barnes.

“I told him last night,” Barnes said Monday morning before practice, “and I’ve told him for a long time, I don’t think he should ever get driven by because (of) his length. He should be able to space people and use his length to do that. But there’s so much more he’s learning.”

Ament had 17 points and four rebounds in 27 minutes in the loss at Florida on Saturday, despite picking up two fouls in the first half, then his third and fourth in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

After the game Barnes praised Ament’s mindset and approach.

“He played with a really good purpose today,” Barnes said in Gainesville. “I thought he kept it simple.”

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Ament will look to continue that when No. 24 Tennessee (11-5, 1-2 SEC) hosts Texas A&M (13-3, 3-0) on Tuesday night (7 Eastern Time, SEC Network) at Food City Center.

“I know how hard he works at it,” Barnes said, “but I was really happy with him Saturday. I thought he played … like he had just let go of the pressure that he was putting on himself.

“And people have no idea what he has to go through with expectations and all that.”

Ament is averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.9 minutes per game halfway through his freshman season, but his offense has been a struggle of late.

He’s shooting 40.3% from the floor but just 28.8% from the 3-point line and just 74.8% at the foul line.

Ament scored eight points in the 85-71 win over Texas at home last week, but had another four fouls and took a season-low four shots from the field.

“I’ve said it before,” Barnes said, “he’s a tough kid. People might say he’s not, they don’t know who he is. He’s going to do everything he can.”

Ament entered the season as a projected top-five pick in the NBA Draft, but he slipped to No. 7 overall in ESPN’s updated mock draft on Tuesday morning.

‘I’ve seen it happen. He’ll keep doing this and all at once, it’ll all just click for him.’

Despite the up-and-down season so far, Ament still leads Tennessee in total rebounds (102) and rebounds per game (6.4). He’s tied for the team lead in steals (23), second in scoring average (14.9) and total assists (40) and tied for third in blocks (5).

“He’s very unselfish,” Barnes said. “He’s learning a whole new position. All through high school, he played on the front line with guys (that were) obviously not as physical. Like he told me Saturday, he’s realized every game, the physicality gets ramped up every game.

“And that’s something that he’ll continue to deal with and he’ll learn how to do it.”

Barnes isn’t concerned about that process, based on what he saw Saturday at Florida.

“I just loved the way he was focused and felt like he had really settled down and made some really good plays and really kept us in the game early,” Barnes said.

“I’ve seen it happen. He’ll keep doing this and all at once, it’ll all just click for him.”