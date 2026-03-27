How Rick Barnes keeps winning at Tennessee despite college basketball being 'broken'

CHICAGO — Rick Barnes still remembers the old days. Back when the only recruiting calendar that was in place had 12 months and 365 days on it.

“There were no recruiting periods,” Barnes said on Thursday. “If you wanted to go out and recruit every day of the year, you could. You could call anybody, do whatever you wanted to do.”

Then the NCAA started regulating when a program could and when a program could not recruit prospects and when they could contact them.

“Just silly stuff,” Barnes said. “I just know there’s so many people that I was around saw this coming, but it never got fixed.”

Barnes wasn’t the only coach on Thursday talking about the current broken state of college basketball and the lawlessness that has come with the NIL and transfer portal eras.

“I’m not ready to give into the system,” Michigan State’s coach Tom Izzo said during his press conference, “even though I think the system is completely broken.”

“He’s right,” Barnes added, when asked about the comment. “We know it’s broken. We know that.”

Broken or not, Barnes, Izzo and other veteran coaches keep winning.

They are two of four coaches who made this season’s Sweet 16 at 70 years old or older. Rick Pitino is 73, Barnes and Izzo are both 71 and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson is 70. John Calipari is 67.

Sampson has led his team to six straight Sweet 16s while Barnes has the Vols in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year, doubling the previous program record.

Calipari is 2-for-2 in Sweet 16 trips in his first two seasons at Arkansas. Pitino has St. John’s in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999 and Izzo, who has led Michigan State to 17 Sweet 16s, has the Spartans in the third round for the third time in four seasons.

“It’s guys that they coach and play basketball the way they think it should be played,” Barnes said, “and they’ve stuck with it. I think we’ve all changed in some way through the years, but there are core values, principles that we live by in our program.

“It’s not just a winning team,” Barnes added, “it’s a winning program. And there’s a difference.”

‘They’re all about change, yet what they did was successful’

Tennessee assistant coaches Steve McClain and Gregg Polinsky both circled around the same word.

Barnes having success in the ever-changing NIL and portal era has come from his ability to adapt.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Polinksy said.

“Most guys fight change,” McClain added. “When you look at the these guys, they’re all about change, yet what they did was successful.”

The first success Barnes had at Tennessee was recruiting multi-year program players and building a core. Finding underrated talent in recruiting — Grant Williams went from a three-star prospect to a unanimous First Team All-American — and putting pieces together that fit.

The result was a program-record 57 wins over 2017-18 and 2018-19, a No. 1 ranking for what was just the second time in program history and a return to the Sweet 16 in Year 3.

Now the current Sweet 16 run — four straight while looking for a third straight Elite Eight trip when No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 2 Iowa State on Friday (10:10 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS/TruTV) — has been fueled by NIL and the portal.

The Vols went to the portal to find three straight SEC Newcomers of the Year in Dalton Knecht, Chaz Lanier and now Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

They paid five-star freshman Nate Ament north of $3 million, too, and spent just over $8 million on the current roster, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

“If you really follow those coaches,” McClain said, “they’re coaching the same way. But they took what the NCAA said we could do and said, ‘Okay, now how do we navigate that world?’ And a lot of guys have struggled with that.

“You’re talking about guys that are high-level coaches that know at the end of the day, it’s about attracting high-level talent, and then you’ve got to coach them. And that’s where they don’t miss a beat.”

Polinsky, a former longtime NBA scout who joined the Tennessee staff in 2021, said the NIL era ushered in uncomfortable questions for coaches.

What was it going to do to the game? Is it going to be semi-pro basketball? Does it remove the purity from the sport?

But he also told Barnes those questions would have to be ignored if he wanted to keep winning.

“Fortunately or unfortunately,” Polinsky told Barnes, recalling the conversation, “the reality of it is, if you’re going to succeed in this, it’s literally the cost of doing business.’”

“If that’s the rules,” McClain said, “then let’s go and win by those rules.”

Money alone doesn’t buy NCAA Tournament success

Money itself doesn’t buy a trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky’s $22 million roster, which turned into a No. 7 seed on Selection Sunday, needed a banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer just to force overtime in the first-round win over No. 10 Santa Clara, before losing to Iowa State 82-63 in the second round.

“We’ve seen that you can spend a lot of money and get players (and) maybe that doesn’t translate,” Barnes said. “You need money, we know that. But there’s a lot more to it than that.”

At Tennessee, success has come from a mix of playing the game in the offseason to build a roster that fits together, then not bending once the players get on the floor.

As flexible as Barnes and other veteran coaches have been off the court, they haven’t change on it.

“I think the way they coach is they’ve never taken their foot off the gas,” Polinsky said, “and they’re going to do it the way that they know it is to be successful. So it’s kind of a blend where they’re sticking to their standard, but they’re also going to adapt.”

If there’s one thing that Nate Ament has learned about Barnes since arriving in Knoxville last spring, it’s that his standard doesn’t change. What he expects is what he expects. What he demands is what he demands.

“He’s a perfectionist,” Ament said. “He loves everything to be done perfect. He can live with mistakes and some things going wrong if you have effort and understand what you’re doing.”

He described himself as grateful to play for what he considers a “dying breed of older coaches in the game.”

“It’s an opportunity for me to just learn from him as much as I can while I’m here with him,” Ament said, “and just understand how he sees the game, so I can see it in a similar way.”

Barnes always sees it the same way, ignoring whatever is going on around the game. He dropped one of his more popular lines Thursday: NIL doesn’t stand for name, image and likeness.

“NIL now stands for now it’s legal,” Barnes said.

Whatever it stands for, the veteran coaches will keep finding ways to win. Regardless of where they are. Regardless how much the landscape changes.

“I think older coaches,” Barnes said, “… those guys, I could almost tell you, put them anywhere in the country at any school, if they get the right support, they would be winning because they believe in what they’re doing.”