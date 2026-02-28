Rick Barnes: Tennessee is 'not good enough to not play well and expect to win'

Rick Barnes didn’t need to watch the tape. The way he described Tennessee’s turnovers in the loss at Missouri on Tuesday was the exact same way he described them before practice on Friday.

He was asked if there was a common theme among the 15 the Vols committed, leading to 23 Missouri points in the 73-69 Mizzou win.

Yes, there was.

“Ridiculous is the common theme,” Barnes said. “I mean, it’s the way we turn it over.”

The 15 turnovers were Tennessee’s most in three weeks. They came after the Vols had committed no more than nine over the last three games, including the seven they had to match a season low in the win over Oklahoma last week.

And they weren’t the only problem at Missouri.

“You compound that with a number of bad shots, too,” Barnes said. “We’re just fighting uphill all night because we were just playing way too fast. Couldn’t see the flow of the game because guys were just playing way too fast. And when you play like that, you’re going to make those type mistakes.”

No. 22 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Alabama, Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Eight players combined for the 15 turnovers. There were eight in the first half, helping Mizzou erase an early 10-point deficit while scoring 10 points off turnovers. There were seven more in the second half, leading to 13 more points for the home team.

“Sometimes the other team certainly has things to do with it,” Barnes said, “but the ones we had the other night were some ridiculous turnovers.”

Barnes said if he could, he would’ve done the same thing during Tuesday’s game that he does during Tennessee practice. If the Vols commit a turnover, the guilty party runs stairs at Food City Center.

“Because it was crazy,” Barnes said.

And it can’t go back to becoming a normal, regular problem for No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) with No. 17 Alabama (21-7, 11-4) coming to Knoxville on Saturday (6 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN).

‘Every night you go out, you got to be ready to play’

The Vols had won eight of their last nine games going to Missouri, including four of five on the road after the 69-65 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. That, Barnes said, might have been part of the problem.

“I always think when you come off games where you have to play hard to win,” he said, “complacency becomes a part of it — not just physically, but mentally. Where every night you go out, you got to be ready to play.”

This Tennessee team can’t afford to not be ready.

“We’re not good enough to not play well and expect to win games against other good teams that are playing pretty good basketball,” Barnes said. “It’s a mental letdown.

“And we got out to a lead and should’ve been up even more, but turnovers kept it back, and then they come back in the game and now you’re starting over again. And they played better from that point on.”