The comment Rick Barnes immediately regretted after Tennessee's 77-69 win over Auburn

Rick Barnes started to turn red as soon as he realized what he had said. The Tennessee coach was talking about his team making costly mistakes at inopportune times when he made a joke he instantly regretted.

“We’ve got to just get more consistent,” Barnes said after Tennessee’s 77-69 win over Auburn, “and we just got to stop doing, at the end of the game, some of the passes that we throw.

“I mean, I don’t know what to say other than sometimes I wonder if guys are betting on games.”

Barnes shook his head, put his hand over his face and asked for a do-over.

“I shouldn’t say that,” he said. “Erase that.”

Tennessee had two turnovers in final two minutes vs. Auburn

Both Barnes and his Tennessee team (15-6, 5-3 SEC) would want to erase the two turnovers the Vols had in the final two minutes, both helping Auburn (14-8, 5-4) cut the deficit down to six.

The lead was as big as 16 points in the first half, but Auburn was only down 10 at the break after Ja’Kobi Gillespie fouled on a made 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, giving the Tigers a four-point play.

“I’m not going to tell you what I said at halftime,” Barnes said. “I’ve already said something I shouldn’t say, but you can’t do that.”

By the end of the night Tennessee players would foul three times at the 3-point line, with Auburn converting two four-point possessions.

“I just wonder what’s happening,” Barnes said. “I mean, I know that we’re too good of players to do that.”

Then he went back to the betting comment.

“Was that bad?” Barnes asked, looking to his left toward Tennessee basketball sports information director Alex Schwartz. “Should I not have said that?

“I apologize. I shouldn’t have said that.”

‘We’re not able to gear it down like we need to on offense’

But his players shouldn’t be making the mistakes that they’re making in the closing minutes.

Gillespie had a turnover with 1:43 left a week ago at Alabama, with Tennessee up four and the Vols looking to close a huge road win. There were two shot-clock violations in the final two minutes of the overtime win that followed at Georgia on Wednesday.

There were two turnovers in the final minute of regulation in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M and four turnovers in the final four minutes of the first half at Florida, when Tennessee went from tied with the Gators to down 13.

Two weeks ago Tennessee’s 80-78 loss to Kentucky was decided on a steal, transition layup and three-point play in the final minute.

“The fact is,” Barnes said, “we’ve got to get smarter. We do. We got to get smarter. We have to. And they know it.”

Barnes described his team as “a good group of guys” that obviously don’t want to make mistakes. But to fix them, the Vols have to find a way to slow down in the most crucial moments.

“Sometimes we play so hard on defense,” Barnes said, “and we’re playing at a really hard frantic pace and we’re not able to gear it down like we need to on offense. Because it’s got to be played a different pace, and we’re still a little too frantic on the offensive end.”