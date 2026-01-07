Sean Miller trying to turn Texas Basketball into what Rick Barnes has at Tennessee

Sean Miller talked about effort four times in the opening statement of his postgame press conference Tuesday night, after Texas lost 85-71 to No. 21 Tennessee at Food City Center in Knoxville. Then another four times in his answer to the first question he took.

He mentioned it again while answering the second question. Then four more times later, when asked if he was surprised he was having to spend so much time talking about something as simple as effort midway through his first season as the new head coach of the Longhorns.

“I thought I learned a lot tonight,” Miller said. “We had a couple guys that just really didn’t want to play. And if you don’t want to play, you’re not allowed to enter the game.

“You just can’t be the guy caught up in your own world, your own effort level, things that are happening to you.”

Behind a career-high 34 points from point guard Ja’Kobi Gillepsie, Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC) bounced back from Saturday’s loss at Arkansas by leading Texas (9-6, 0-2) by as many as 23 points in the second half, by shooting 52.7% from the field 40.0% from the 3-point line and by outscoring the Longhorns 44-18 in the paint and 24-11 in fast break points.

The Vols got whatever they wanted just about whenever they wanted it. And the way they played only highlighted what Miller is looking for — and hasn’t seen yet — from his new team.

“I just think the job (Barnes has) done building this program is incredible,” Miller said. “What they stand for, the physicality and the togetherness, the defense, the toughness. Those are all things that, given the opportunity to be the new coach at Texas, that we have to get to.”

Texas hired Miller in March after three seasons in his second stint at Xavier. He took the Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament six times in eight total seasons, including two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight.

He spent 12 seasons at Arizona in between the two Xavier stops, winning 30 or more games four times, going to the NCAA Tournament seven times and going to the Elite Eight three times and the Sweet Sixteen twice.

Now he’s trying to bring that level of winning back to Texas, where Barnes spent 17 seasons, winning 402 games and going to the NCAA Tournament 16 times, with a Final Four, two Elite Eights and two Sweet Sixteens.

But it’s going to start with effort.

“I’ll just say this on my end,” Miller said, “(the loss at Tennessee) was about one thing. We have to be able to put a group of guys on the court that are going to play their very, very hardest with great effort for the University of Texas. Period.

“Guys like the LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, they deserve a team, whether we win or lose, that’s playing a game for each other. Playing a game for the great place that we all live at and playing to win.”

‘We have to be a team that’s connected and plays the game with great, great effort’

Miller said he found some players in the second half Tuesday night that did just that. Texas outscored Tennessee 38-37 after halftime and at one point had cut the 23-point deficit down to 10, but it was as close as the Longhorns would get.

“It wasn’t always pretty,” Miller said, “but I have no problem with the effort level and the togetherness of my team from about the 14-minute mark to zero in the second half. And it wasn’t pretty and we didn’t win.

“But when you establish that we’re going to play hard, and what we talk about as a coach you have to do, I think that’s the starting in the building blocks of hopefully one day building a foundation like you guys have here at Tennessee under Coach Barnes.”

That foundation started in 2015, when Barnes was hired at Tennessee just days removed from agreeing to part ways with Texas. Since 2022, the Vols have won five straight against Texas and Barnes has faced three different Longhorn head coaches.

That’s a stat Miller is trying to change, if he can find players that want to do it.

“We’re not a very good team,” Miller said. “We have a long way to go. But what we have to do is we have to be a team that’s connected and plays the game with great, great effort. And the thing that I would tell you about Tennessee, they do those two things. It’s admirable.”