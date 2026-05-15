Transfer Tracker: Tennessee finishes new-look roster with VCU forward Christian Fermin

Tennessee basketball completed its 2026-27 roster overhaul on Thursday with a commitment from VCU transfer Christian Fermin. He’s the eighth addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal, paired with just two returning players from last season and five prep players signed in the 2026 recruiting class.

Here’s a closer look at the new-look Vols for next season:

Guards

Tyler Lundblade: The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

Dai Dai Ames: The Cal guard averaged a career-high 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointersthis season. He’s an 85% free-throw shooter, had 12 games with at least 20 points and scored 25 or more points in five games. The 6-foot-2 guard was third-team All-ACC this season and has made 76 starts in 96 games at three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

Terrence Hill Jr.: The 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, Oregon averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during a breakout season at VCU. He shot 46.6% from the field, 37.0% on 81 made 3-pointers and was All-Atlantic 10 pick, winning the league’s awards for most improved player and sixth man of the year. He scored 34 points in VCU’s win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, then 17 more in the second round against Illinois.

Juke Harris: Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Portal rankings and the headliner in Tennessee’s transfer class. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.1 minutes per game last season, starting all 35 games for Wake. He was the ACC’s Most Improved Player award winner after taking a massive jump from his freshman year, when he averaged 6.1 points in 19.0 minutes per game off the bench in 2024-25.

Troy Henderson: As a freshman last season Henderson averaged 1.8 points, 1.0 assists and 0.4 rebounds in 6.9 minutes per game, appearing in 28 games. A shoulder injury late in the season slowed what was already a limited spot in Tennessee’s rotation and will continue to slow Henderson this summer after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Manny Green: The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Green, out of Ellenwood, Ga., is the No. 144 overall player in the class. He’s ranked No. 36 at shooting guard and No. 6 in the state of Georgia, out of Cedar Grove High School.

Marquis Clark: The Chicago point guard is a three-star prospect ranked No. 227 overall, No. 36 at point guard and No. 3 in the state of Illinois.

Forwards

Miles Rubin: The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from Loyola Chicago averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior this season. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games, 100 of which he has started. He set Loyola’s single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman, then broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore and followed with 76 blocks this season. Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more.

Jalen Haralson: He averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games at Notre Dame this season. He shot 51.1% from the floor but just 20.0% from the 3-point line and 67.4% from the foul line in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.

Braedan Lue: The 6-foot-9, 235-pound rising junior averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assist per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor over the last two seasons. Lue started 34 times in 35 games in his second season at Kennesaw, shooting 45.2% from the field in 26.5 minutes per game. He started 32 of 33 games as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 25.5 minutes per game.

Christian Fermin: The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Fermin played in just four games last season after taking a leave of absence from the Rams. It was reported in March that Fermin was away from the team while dealing with a personal matter. Fermin played in 86 games over the previous three seasons at VCU, averaging a career-best 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game during the 2023-24 season, starting all 38 games for the Rams.

Dewayne Brown: The 6-foot-8, 215-pound freshman forward was Tennessee’s biggest surprise last season, averaging 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game while starting 10 times in 35 games.

Chris Washington Jr.: The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Washington is Tennessee’s highest-ranked signee in the 2026 class. He’s ranked No. 54 overall, is no. 18 at small forward and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee. He committed to and signed with the Vols in April, as the last addition of the four players in the class.

Ralph Scott: He’s another 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward who is ranked No. 74 overall, No. 25 at small froward and No. 10 in the state of Florida, out of IMG Academy.