Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who the Vols are adding, losing in the portal

Tennessee basketball’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year when the 95-62 loss to No. 1 Michigan on Sunday in the Midwest Regional final at the United Center in Chicago.

The Vols are set to lose four seniors from this season’s roster while adding three prep prospects who signed in the fall.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on April 7 and will stay will stay open for 15 days. Players have a deadline to enter the portal but do not have a deadline for when they can commit.

Portal Visitors

Tyler Lundblade: The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard, who is visiting this week, spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.