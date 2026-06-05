Tennessee basketball's opponent reportedly set for ACC-SEC Challenge

Tennessee basketball will host Florida State in the ACC-SEC Challenge next season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein on Thursday night. Matchups for the event have not yet been officially announced.

The Vols played at Syracuse last season in the ACC-SEC Challenge, hosted Syracuse in December 2024 and played at North Carolina in December 2023, when the event made its debut.

Tennessee is 5-4 all time against Florida State and hasn’t faced the Seminoles since a 60-57 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., in November 2019.

The Vols haven’t faced Florida State at home since an 81-78 overtime win in December 1987. Tennessee went to FSU for the second leg of the home-and-home in January 1988 and lost 101-90.

Vols start two new home-and-homes next season

The Vols next season also begin a home-and-home with Michigan State, starting with a game at Food City Center in Knoxville, and start another home-and-home on the road at Purdue on December 11. A date for the Michigan State game has not yet been announced.

New North Carolina State head coach Justin Gainey, Tennessee’s associate head coach the last five seasons, will face the Vols on December 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. N.C. State hired Gainey, the former Wolfpack point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third year in a row in a loss to Michigan at the United Center in Chicago.

Tennessee will face Maryland to start the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas on November 24 and will face either Iowa State or San Diego State on November 26. Also Tennessee’s side of the 16-team bracket is St. John’s, Oregon, Louisville and Texas Tech. On the other side is Baylor, Alabama, Michigan, Creighton, TCU and Miami.

The Vols should also get a home game in the ACC-SEC Challenge after playing at Syracuse last season.

Tennessee’s ACC-SEC Challenge history

Tennessee lost 62-60 at Syracuse last season despite 22 points off the bench from Jaylen Carey. Nate Ament had 11 points and had a desperation look at the rim as time expired to potentially tie the game, but the shot missed. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 10 for the Vols, who had won seven of their first eight games of the season before the loss at the RCA Wireless Dome.

Two years ago it was a 96-70 win over Syracuse at Food City Center, with Tennessee improving to 8-0 — the Vols would tie a program record with a 14-0 start to the season, climbing to No. 1 in the rankings in the process — thanks to 26 points from Chaz Lanier, 14 points and eight assists from Zakai Zeigler and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Igor Milicic Jr.

North Carolina led Tennessee 61-39 at halftime in December 2023, but the Vols outscored the Tar Heels by 14 in the second half to get back in the game in a 100-92 loss. Dalton Knecht starred in the loss, tying the Dean Smith Center scoring record for an opposing player with 37 points. He went 13-for-17 from the field, 4-for-8 from the 3-point line and 7-for-8 at the foul line.