What we know so far about Tennessee basketball's 2026-27 schedule

What we know so far about next season’s schedule for Rick Barnes and his new-look Tennessee team:

The SEC opponents

Tennessee’s SEC opponents for next season were announced last week. Dates for the conference schedule will be released later this year.

Kentucky and Vanderbilt are annual home-and-home rivals for Tennessee and Missouri is the rotating third home-and-home for the Vols next season. Alabama was the third home-and-home last season, it was Florida in 2024-25 and Texas A&M in 2023-24.

Tennessee’s other SEC home games next season are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Other road games for the Vols in league play are Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas.

Players Era Festival

Tennessee will play at least three games at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, as the Vols go back for the second of what will be three straight appearances in the event.

The first-round matchup is against Maryland on November 24, followed by either Iowa State or San Diego State on November 26. Depending on outcomes, the Vols will play either in the semifinals or the consolation bracket on November 27. The tournament’s championship game is set for November 28.

The Players Era field expanded to 24 total teams this season, but the event is split into two tournaments, with an eight-team bracket being played Nov. 17-19 and the 16-team field, which Tennessee is in, being played Nov. 24-28.

Last season the Vols beat Rutgers and Houston before falling to Kansas and finishing in fourth place.

ACC-SEC Challenge

Florida State will play at Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Tuesday, December 1. The matchups for the event were announced on Friday.

The Vols played at Syracuse last season in the ACC-SEC Challenge, hosted Syracuse in December 2024 and played at North Carolina in December 2023, when the event made its debut.

Tennessee is 5-4 all time against Florida State and hasn’t faced the Seminoles since a 60-57 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., in November 2019.

The Vols haven’t faced Florida State at home since an 81-78 overtime win in December 1987. Tennessee went to FSU for the second leg of the home-and-home in January 1988 and lost 101-90.

Justin Gainey will coach vs. Tennessee

Tennessee will go back to Bridgestone Arena against next season and will face former associate head coach Justin Gainey and his first North Carolina State team.

State hired Gainey, the former Wolfpack point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year.

The Vols lost to Illinois at Bridgestone Arena last December and have also played Gonzaga and Colorado in neutral-site games in Nashville during the Barnes era.

Two Big 10 home-and-homes starting with elite competition

Tennessee will start home-and-homes with Purdue and Michigan State this season, starting on the road at Purdue and hosting Michigan State.

The date for the Purdue game was initially set for Saturday, December 12, but has been moved to Friday, December 11. A date has not been set for the Michigan State game, which has not yet been announced by either team.

Tennessee is 1-3 against Purdue under Barnes and has lost three straight. The Boilermakers beat the Vols in the Elite Eight in March 2024, in the Maui Invitational in November 2023 and in the Sweet 16 in March 2019. Tennessee beat Purdue in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2017, the third season under Barnes.

The two teams have played a home-and-home just once, with Tennessee winning in Knoxville in December 1980 and Purdue winning in West Lafayette in November 1981.

Tennessee has also lost three straight against Michigan State and is 2-5 overall against the Spartans. Tom Izzo’s team beat Bruce Pearl’s Tennessee team in the 2010 Elite Eight and swept a home-and-home in 1993 and 1994.