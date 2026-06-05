Tennessee basketball: Matchups announced for ACC-SEC Challenge

Matchups for the ACC-SEC Challenge next season were announced on Friday, confirming the report late Thursday night that Tennessee basketball would be hosting Florida State in the annual event between the two conferences.

The Vols and Seminoles will play on Tuesday, December 1 at Food City Center in Knoxville. Tennessee lost at Syracuse in last season’s ACC-SEC Challenge, beat Syracuse at home in 2024 and lost at North Carolina in 2023, in its first year.

Tennessee is 5-4 all time against Florida State and hasn’t faced the Seminoles since a 60-57 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., in November 2019.

The Vols haven’t faced Florida State at home since an 81-78 overtime win in December 1987. Tennessee went to FSU for the second leg of the home-and-home in January 1988 and lost 101-90.

ACC-SEC Challenge schedule

Tuesday, December 1

Florida State at Tennessee

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at NC State

Texas at Louisville

Wednesday, December 2

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Tennessee’s ACC-SEC Challenge history

Tennessee lost 62-60 at Syracuse last season despite 22 points off the bench from Jaylen Carey. Nate Ament had 11 points and had a desperation look at the rim as time expired to potentially tie the game, but the shot missed. Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 10 for the Vols, who had won seven of their first eight games of the season before the loss at the RCA Wireless Dome.

Two years ago it was a 96-70 win over Syracuse at Food City Center, with Tennessee improving to 8-0 — the Vols would tie a program record with a 14-0 start to the season, climbing to No. 1 in the rankings in the process — thanks to 26 points from Chaz Lanier, 14 points and eight assists from Zakai Zeigler and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Igor Milicic Jr.

North Carolina led Tennessee 61-39 at halftime in December 2023, but the Vols outscored the Tar Heels by 14 in the second half to get back in the game in a 100-92 loss. Dalton Knechtstarred in the loss, tying the Dean Smith Center scoring record for an opposing player with 37 points. He went 13-for-17 from the field, 4-for-8 from the 3-point line and 7-for-8 at the foul line.