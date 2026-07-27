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SEC schedule released for Tennessee basketball, completing 2026-27 schedule

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Grant Ramey@GrantRamey
07/27/26

Tennessee basketball released its complete non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season last week. On Monday, the SEC officially completed the schedule by announcing the conference schedule.

The Vols open SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on January 2 and close the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt on March 6. Tennessee goes to Auburn for its first SEC road game and will play back-to-back road games three times.

The Kentucky rivalry will be renewed January 23 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. UK will play at Tennessee on February 13. The Vols host Arkansas on January 16, Florida on January 30 and Alabama on February 20.

Dates for seven midweek conference games will be set later.

Tennessee’s SEC Schedule

DateOpponentLocation
January 2VanderbiltKnoxville
January 5/6AuburnAuburn
January 9LSUBaton Rouge
January 12/13Missouri Knoxville
January 16ArkansasKnoxville
January 23KentuckyLexington
January 26/27Texas A&MCollege Station
January 30FloridaKnoxville
February 2/3GeorgiaKnoxville
February 6MissouriColumbia
February 9/10OklahomaNorman
February 13KentuckyKnoxville
February 16/17Ole MissOxford
February 20AlabamaKnoxville
February 23South CarolinaKnoxville
February 27TexasAustin
March 2/3Mississippi StateKnoxville
March 6VanderbiltNashville

Tennessee opens the regular season against Wofford at Food City Center on November 3, includes nine home games and the start of home-and-homes with Michigan State and Purdue. 

Tennessee’s Non-Conference Schedule

DateOpponentLocation
November 3WoffordKnoxville
November 9RadfordKnoxville
November 13Tennessee StateKnoxville
November 17Michigan StateKnoxville
November 20Coastal CarolinaKnoxville
November 24Maryland (Players Era)Las Vegas
November 26Iowa State/SDSU (Players Era)Las Vegas
November 27TBD (Players Era)Las Vegas
December 1Florida StateKnoxville
December 6NC StateNashville
December 11at PurdueWest Lafayette
December 16Morehead StateKnoxville
December 20MaristKnoxville
December 29Norfolk StateKnoxville

Big 10 home-and-homes

Tennessee is 1-3 against Purdue under Barnes and has lost three straight. The Boilermakers beat the Vols in the Elite Eight in March 2024, in the Maui Invitational in November 2023 and in the Sweet 16 in March 2019. Tennessee beat Purdue in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2017, the third season under Barnes.

The two teams have played a home-and-home just once, with Tennessee winning in Knoxville in December 1980 and Purdue winning in West Lafayette in November 1981.

Tennessee has also lost three straight against Michigan State and is 2-5 overall against the Spartans. Izzo’s 2009-10 team beat Bruce Pearl’s Tennessee team in the Elite Eight and swept a home-and-home against the Vols in 1993 and 1994.

Players Era Festival

Tennessee will play at least three games at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, as the Vols go back for the second of what will be three straight appearances in the event.

The first-round matchup is against Maryland on Tuesday, November 24 and will be a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tennessee will face either Iowa State or San Diego State on Thursday, November 26. If the Vols beat Maryland, they’ll play the second game at 1:30 p.m. ET. If they lose, they’ll play at 9 p.m. ET.

Depending on outcomes, the Vols will play either in the semifinals or the consolation bracket on Friday, November 27. The tournament’s championship game is set for Saturday, November 28 in a 10:30 p.m. ET start.

ACC-SEC Challenge

Florida State will play at Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Tuesday, December 1. The Vols played at Syracuse last season in the ACC-SEC Challenge, hosted Syracuse in December 2024 and played at North Carolina in December 2023, when the event made its debut.

Tennessee is 5-4 all time against Florida State and hasn’t faced the Seminoles since a 60-57 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., in November 2019. The Vols haven’t faced Florida State at home since an 81-78 overtime win in December 1987. Tennessee went to FSU for the second leg of the home-and-home in January 1988 and lost 101-90.

Justin Gainey vs. Tennessee

Tennessee will go back to Bridgestone Arena against this season and will face former associate head coach Justin Gainey and his first North Carolina State team. State hired Gainey, the former Wolfpack point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year.

The Vols lost to Illinois at Bridgestone Arena last December and have also played Gonzaga and Colorado in neutral-site games in Nashville during the Barnes era.

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