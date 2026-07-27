SEC schedule released for Tennessee basketball, completing 2026-27 schedule

Tennessee basketball released its complete non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season last week. On Monday, the SEC officially completed the schedule by announcing the conference schedule.

The Vols open SEC play at home against Vanderbilt on January 2 and close the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt on March 6. Tennessee goes to Auburn for its first SEC road game and will play back-to-back road games three times.

The Kentucky rivalry will be renewed January 23 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. UK will play at Tennessee on February 13. The Vols host Arkansas on January 16, Florida on January 30 and Alabama on February 20.

Dates for seven midweek conference games will be set later.

Tennessee’s SEC Schedule

Date Opponent Location January 2 Vanderbilt Knoxville January 5/6 Auburn Auburn January 9 LSU Baton Rouge January 12/13 Missouri Knoxville January 16 Arkansas Knoxville January 23 Kentucky Lexington January 26/27 Texas A&M College Station January 30 Florida Knoxville February 2/3 Georgia Knoxville February 6 Missouri Columbia February 9/10 Oklahoma Norman February 13 Kentucky Knoxville February 16/17 Ole Miss Oxford February 20 Alabama Knoxville February 23 South Carolina Knoxville February 27 Texas Austin March 2/3 Mississippi State Knoxville March 6 Vanderbilt Nashville

Tennessee opens the regular season against Wofford at Food City Center on November 3, includes nine home games and the start of home-and-homes with Michigan State and Purdue.

Tennessee’s Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location November 3 Wofford Knoxville November 9 Radford Knoxville November 13 Tennessee State Knoxville November 17 Michigan State Knoxville November 20 Coastal Carolina Knoxville November 24 Maryland (Players Era) Las Vegas November 26 Iowa State/SDSU (Players Era) Las Vegas November 27 TBD (Players Era) Las Vegas December 1 Florida State Knoxville December 6 NC State Nashville December 11 at Purdue West Lafayette December 16 Morehead State Knoxville December 20 Marist Knoxville December 29 Norfolk State Knoxville

Big 10 home-and-homes

Tennessee is 1-3 against Purdue under Barnes and has lost three straight. The Boilermakers beat the Vols in the Elite Eight in March 2024, in the Maui Invitational in November 2023 and in the Sweet 16 in March 2019. Tennessee beat Purdue in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2017, the third season under Barnes.

The two teams have played a home-and-home just once, with Tennessee winning in Knoxville in December 1980 and Purdue winning in West Lafayette in November 1981.

Tennessee has also lost three straight against Michigan State and is 2-5 overall against the Spartans. Izzo’s 2009-10 team beat Bruce Pearl’s Tennessee team in the Elite Eight and swept a home-and-home against the Vols in 1993 and 1994.

Players Era Festival

Tennessee will play at least three games at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, as the Vols go back for the second of what will be three straight appearances in the event.

The first-round matchup is against Maryland on Tuesday, November 24 and will be a 3 p.m. Eastern Time start at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tennessee will face either Iowa State or San Diego State on Thursday, November 26. If the Vols beat Maryland, they’ll play the second game at 1:30 p.m. ET. If they lose, they’ll play at 9 p.m. ET.

Depending on outcomes, the Vols will play either in the semifinals or the consolation bracket on Friday, November 27. The tournament’s championship game is set for Saturday, November 28 in a 10:30 p.m. ET start.

ACC-SEC Challenge

Florida State will play at Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Tuesday, December 1. The Vols played at Syracuse last season in the ACC-SEC Challenge, hosted Syracuse in December 2024 and played at North Carolina in December 2023, when the event made its debut.

Tennessee is 5-4 all time against Florida State and hasn’t faced the Seminoles since a 60-57 loss in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., in November 2019. The Vols haven’t faced Florida State at home since an 81-78 overtime win in December 1987. Tennessee went to FSU for the second leg of the home-and-home in January 1988 and lost 101-90.

Justin Gainey vs. Tennessee

Tennessee will go back to Bridgestone Arena against this season and will face former associate head coach Justin Gainey and his first North Carolina State team. State hired Gainey, the former Wolfpack point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year.

The Vols lost to Illinois at Bridgestone Arena last December and have also played Gonzaga and Colorado in neutral-site games in Nashville during the Barnes era.