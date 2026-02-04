Tennessee basketball ranked ranked fourth-best SEC job in Field of 68 poll

Tennessee basketball is the fourth-best job in the SEC, according to a poll of anonymous coaches conducted by Field of 68. The Vols received 212 points in the poll, coming in behind first-place Kentucky, Texas and Arkansas.

Kentucky received 256 points, including 16 first-place votes. Texas received 222 and Arkansas received 218.

Behind the Vols was No. 5 Florida (210), then No. 6 Texas A&M (148), No. 7 Alabama (146), No. 8 Missouri (140), No. 9 Auburn (138) and No. 10 LSU (110).

The last six were Georgia (100), Vanderbilt (88), Ole Miss (72), Oklahoma (60), Mississippi State (32) and South Carolina (24).

Rick Barnes has won 248 games with Vols

Rick Barnes is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Vols and has elevated the Tennessee job significantly since taking over before the 2015-16 season.

He’s won 248 games with the Vols, the second most in program history, and is now 30 shy of matching the record set by Ray Mears, who went 278-112 over 14 seasons.

Barnes is 248-115 in his 11 seasons and has Tennessee on a program-record run of seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances. The seven tournament trips are also the most all time for Vols coaches, ahead of Don DeVoe and Bruce Pearl with six each.

The 12 NCAA Tournament wins under Barnes are also the most in Tennessee program history. The Vols have gone to the Elite Eight each of the last two seasons after going to just one (2010) before the arrival of Barnes.

Barnes has also taken Tennessee to two Sweet 16s (2019, 2023) and two second rounds (2018, 2022), with just one first-round elimination (2021) in the seven NCAA Tournament trips.

Rick Barnes won 402 games in 17 seasons at Texas

Tennessee introduced Barnes as the new head coach in 2015 just days after he parted ways with Texas, where he won 402 games over 17 seasons and went to 16 NCAA Tournaments.

Texas, despite being voted the second-best job in the SEC, is on its fourth head coach since the departure of Barnes, going through Shaka Smart, Chris Beard and Rodney Terry before hiring Sean Miller last March.

The first two Tennessee teams under Barnes won 31 total games, but the next two won a combined 57. The 31-win season in 2018-19 included 19 straight wins, setting a new program record, and a No. 1 ranking.

Tennessee won 30 games last season, matched a program record with a 14-0 start and was ranked No. 1 for a month. The Vols won 27 games in 2023-24, 25 games in 2022-23 and 27 games in 2021-22.