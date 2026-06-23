Tennessee basketball's SEC opponents set for 2026-27 season

Tennessee basketball’s SEC opponents are set for next season, a source told Volquest. The schedule will include home-and-homes with Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Missouri as well as home dates with Alabama, Florida and Arkansas, among others.

Kentucky and Vanderbilt are annual home-and-home rivals for Tennessee, while Missouri next season replaces Alabama, which was the rotating third home-and-home series last season. The Vols had a home-and-home with Florida in 2024-25 and Texas A&M in 2023-24.

Tennessee’s other SEC home games next season are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Other road games for the Vols in league play are Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas.

Tennessee’s non-conference schedule so far

The non-conference schedule for the Vols next season so far includes Maryland, North Carolina State, Purdue, Michigan State and possibly Iowa State.

Tennessee will play at least three games at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas in November, as the Vols go back for the second of what will be three straight appearances in the event.

The first-round matchup is against Maryland on November 24, followed by either Iowa State or San Diego State on November 26.

Depending on outcomes, the Vols will play either in the semifinals or the consolation bracket on November 27. The tournament’s championship game is set for November 28.

Two ACC, Big 10 opponents on December schedule

Florida State will play at Tennessee in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Tuesday, December 1. The matchups for the event were announced on Friday. The Vols played at Syracuse last season in the ACC-SEC Challenge, hosted Syracuse in December 2024 and played at North Carolina in December 2023, when the event made its debut.

Tennessee will face North Carolina State and first-year Wolfpack head coach Justin Gainey on December 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. State hired Gainey, the former N.C. State point guard, on March 30, a day after Tennessee’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year.

Tennessee will start home-and-homes with Purdue and Michigan State this season, starting on the road at Purdue and hosting Michigan State.

The date for the Purdue game was initially set for Saturday, December 12, but has been moved to Friday, December 11. A date has not been set for the Michigan State game, which has not yet been announced by either team.