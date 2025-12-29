Tennessee Basketball not looking ahead to loaded SEC schedule in January

Tennessee Basketball not looking ahead to loaded SEC schedule in Januaryby: Grant Ramey9 hours agoGrantRameyRead In AppTennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) gets the turnover while defended by Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Louisville held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Dec. 16, 2025. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesTennessee Basketball isn't looking ahead to a loaded SEC schedule in January. The Vols host South Carolina State Tuesday night.