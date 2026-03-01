What's next for Tennessee basketball in the final week of the regular season

No. 22 Tennessee gave up more than a 13-point lead in the second half of the 71-69 loss to No. 17 Alabama Saturday at Food City Center. The Vols also gave up valuable ground in the SEC regular-season standings.

Tennessee’s loss dropped the Vols (20-9, 10-6 SEC) from what would have been a three-way tie for second place in the standings to a three-way tie for fourth, with no tiebreaker advantages.

Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri now have matching SEC records at 10-6, but both the Wildcats and Tigers have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vols.

Kentucky swept its annual home-and-home with Tennessee and the Vols lost at Missouri on Tuesday. Mizzou won at Kentucky earlier this season, putting the Tigers in fourth, Kentucky in fifth and Tennessee in sixth as of Saturday night.

Up Next: Tennessee at South Carolina, Tuesday, 6 p.m. ET, SEC Network

To finish in the top four and earn a double-bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, the Vols would have to gain a game on both Kentucky and Missouri during the final week of the regular season.

Tennessee goes to South Carolina on Tuesday and hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kentucky plays at Texas A&M on Tuesday and hosts Florida on Saturday. Missouri goes to Oklahoma on Tuesday and hosts Arkansas on Saturday.

Texas (9-7), Vanderbilt (9-7) and Texas A&M (9-7) are still within striking distance, but Tennessee would have to go 0-2 this week and any of the three teams would have to go 2-0 jump the Vols. Tennessee holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against all three.

Texas closes at Arkansas and home vs. Oklahoma, Vandy goes to Ole Miss and Tennessee and A&M hosts Kentucky and goes to LSU.

How the SEC Tournament bracket looks for Tennessee right now

Based on the current SEC standings, Tennessee as the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament would play on Thursday, March 12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Vols would face either No. 11 Auburn or No. 14 LSU and would be looking to advance to face No. 3 Arkansas in the quarterfinal round.

As for the NCAA Tournament, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on Saturday night kept Tennessee as a No. 5 seed in his updated NCAA Tournament projections. Arkansas and Vanderbilt, two other projected No. 5 seeds in ESPN Bracketology, also lost on Saturday.

The Vols are currently on a program-record run of making seven straight NCAA Tournaments. They’ve never been seeded lower than a No. 5 during the Rick Barnes era.