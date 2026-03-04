How freshman Amari Evans helped Tennessee handle South Carolina without Nate Ament

How freshman Amari Evans helped Tennessee handle South Carolina without Nate Amentby: Grant Ramey5 minutes agoGrantRameyRead In AppMar 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks with guard Amari Evans (1) against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn ImagesTennessee freshman guard Amari Evans started and played 32 minutes in the win at South Carolina while Nate Ament was sidelined.