Tennessee Basketball has one more non-conference game left on the regular-season schedule, hosting South Carolina State Tuesday night in an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be streamed through the ESPN app or other streaming providers.

The Vols (9-3) beat then-No. 11 Louisville 83-62 at Food City Center on December 16, snapping a three-game losing streak, and beat Gardner-Webb 94-52 on December 21. South Carolina State (1-13) is coming off a 95-70 loss at South Carolina on December 22.

Tennessee opens SEC play at No. 18 Arkansas on Saturday and opens the home conference schedule against Texas next Tuesday.

How To Watch: No. 19 Tennessee vs. South Carolina State

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern Time | Where: Food City Center

Streaming: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, Pat Bradley)

Radio: WNML 99.1 FM (John Wilkerson, Chris Lofton) in Knoxville. The Vol Network radio broadcast can be heard on local affiliates across the state of Tennessee.

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 106 & 190, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Tennessee 93, South Carolina State 55

A closer look at South Carolina State

South Carolina State’s only win this season came against Brewton Parker, 68-54 at home on December 19. Brewton Parker is an NAIA Christian university in Georgia.

The KenPom.com ratings have South Carolina State ranked No. 361 overall, out of 365. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 349 in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 96.3 points per 100 possessions, and No. 352 in adjusted defensive efficiency, giving up 119.7 points per game.

South Carolina State lost 104-45 at Louisville to start the season and also lost 98-66 at Missouri on November 25.

Owen Bronston Jr. leads South Carolina State in scoring at 11.7 points per game, ahead of Jayden Johnston at 10.1. Noah Treadwell averages 9.5 points per game off the bench.

Where Tennessee is ranked this week

Tennessee stayed at No. 20 in the new Coaches Poll on Monday. The Associated Press Top 25 was not updated this week, keeping Tennessee at No. 19. The Vols last week had moved up three spots to No. 20 in the Coaches Poll and one spot to No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee is ranked No. 15 overall in the KenPom.com ratings. The Vols are No. 12 in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.7) and No. 36 in adjusted offensive efficiency (120.2).

BartTorvik.com has Tennessee at No. 15 overall (No. 13 defense, No. 26 offense) and EvanMiya.com has the Vols at No. 14 overall.

The NET has Tennessee at No. 25 after dropping the Vols as low as No. 36. They started at No. 13 in the first NET rankings update of the season. Tennessee is 2-2 in Quad 1 games, 0-1 in Quad 2, 2-0 in Quad 3 and 5-0 in Quad 4.