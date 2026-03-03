How to watch No. 23 Tennessee basketball's game at South Carolina

If Tennessee basketball is going to bounce back from the 71-69 loss to Alabama on Saturday, the Vols will have to do so on the road on Tuesday, facing South Carolina in a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Tennessee (20-9, 10-6 SEC) lost back-to-back games last week, starting with the 73-69 loss at Missouri on Tuesday. The Vols had won eight of nine games before the Missouri and Alabama games.

South Carolina (12-17, 3-13) is also coming off back-to-back losses and has lost nine of its last 10 games. The Gamecocks beat Mississippi State last Saturday, before a home loss to Kentucky and a road loss at Georgia. The other two SEC wins for South Carolina this season were at LSU on January 6 and at home against Oklahoma on January 20.

How To Watch: No. 23 Tennessee at South Carolina

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Colonial Life Arnea

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 74, South Carolina 65

Nate Ament out with right leg injury

Tennessee announced on Monday night that Nate Ament will not play at South Carolina. Ament suffered a right leg injury the first half of Tennessee’s loss to Alabama on Saturday at Food City Center.

“Ament is out due to a right leg injury sustained Saturday against Alabama,” the Vols announced in a press release. “The timetable for his return is to be determined and he will continue to be evaluated.”

Ament dressed for practice on Monday but did not participate.

said during a radio appearance Monday morning that the Vols are “optimistic” about the injury for Ament but added that “time will tell.”

“He’s going to do everything in his power to be around if he can be around, be back if he can be back,” Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan said on Monday on WNML 99.1 in Knoxville. “There’s not very many kids that want this more. There’s not very many kids that care about winning as much as Nate Ament does. So we are optimistic, but you know what, time will tell.”

Tennessee has won three straight at South Carolina

Tennessee is 54-29 all time against South Carolina in a series that dates back to 1927. The Vols have won seven of the last eight against the Gamecocks, dating back to a 93-73 win in Knoxville in February 2021.

In Tennessee’s last trip to Colonial Life Arena, the Vols won 66-59 in March 2024 to clinch the SEC regular-season championship. The last loss in Columbia was February 2020.



The Vols beat South Carolina 75-65 last March.