Watch: Highlights from Tennessee basketball's Tuesday afternoon workout

Tennessee basketball is back at work inside Pratt Pavilion this week, after taking the weekend off for the July 4th holiday. The Vols went through just over a month of the summer offseason program before the holiday break.

Watch: Tennessee’s Tuesday practice highlights

Rick Barnes said two weeks ago that the Tennessee staff spent the first few weeks “throwing a lot at” the new-look Vols, but noted that it will go to another level in July after players return from their break.

“We’ll dive into some other things,” he said. “But we’re wanting to play with speed obviously. We’re pleased with (the progress so far). Because we have thrown a lot at them and they’ve done well to handle it.”

Barnes also described the summer as the time when his team is “forged in fire” both on the court and off.

“You’ve got to turn it up every day. You’ve got to get the furnace hot, and you got to get ’em to understand what’s coming. We know what’s coming (with) our schedule, what we have in front of us.”

The non-conference schedule so far includes a road game at Purdue, home games against Michigan State and Florida State, neutral-site games against North Carolina State, Maryland and either Iowa State or San Diego State in the second game of the Players Era Festival.

Tennessee’s new players have “embraced” the work, according to Barnes.

“We haven’t had any type of attitude situation,” he said. “Guys are doing what they’re doing, not only out here, but in the weight room, where there’s a lot of team bonding going on there, and just looking out for each other.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, but we’ve got a long ways to go, like you’d expect this time of year. But up to this point, I would say we’re very pleased with them.”