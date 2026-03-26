Why Tennessee's turnover trouble can't continue against Iowa State in Sweet 16

Rick Barnes had jokes in the locker room Sunday night, after Tennessee basketball kept its season alive with a 79-72 win over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia.

After the way the game played out, the Vols couldn’t help but laugh.

“Made it a little bit harder than it should be,” Barnes told his players. “That’s kind of who we are.”

Tennessee led by nine points midway through the second half, but the Vols gave up the lead after committing six turnovers over a span of six minutes.

Virginia hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with 2:01 left, but Tennessee scores seven straight points from there, digging in on defense and hitting foul shots on the other end to advance to their fourth straight Sweet 16.

“We got it done,” Barnes said afterward. “We got it done.”

But it can’t afford to keep happening.

Up Next: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State, Sweet 16, Friday

Tennessee (24-11), the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, faces No. 2 Iowa State (29-7) on Friday (10:10 p.m. Eastern Time, TBS/TruTV) at the United Center in Chicago.

Standing between the Vols and a third straight trip to the Elite Eight is the fifth-best defense in college basketball, according to KenPom.com.

Iowa State is No. 4 in turnover percentage (22.5) and is coming off an 82-69 win over Kentucky in the second round that saw the Cyclones score 25 points off of 20 turnovers.

Head coach TJ Otzelberger’s defense has averaged 15.4 turnovers forced per game this season. The group has forced 555 turnovers in total, including 20 or more in six games and 15 or more in 20 games.

“We’ve talked about it all year,” Barnes said on Wednesday. “And you guys know we’ve had a problem with it. But you can’t turn it over against a team like (Iowa State) because, well, you can’t guard it, for one. And they’re going to take advantage of it. So we have to take care of the basketball.”

Tennessee did just that for most of the night against Virginia. The Vols had just one turnover in the first half, before the wheels starting falling off with a 62-53 lead with just under nine minutes to go.

Nate Ament had two, both coming on inbound attempts. He walked on one, then threw wide of Ja’Kobi Gillespie on the other. Gillespie had three in a span of three minutes — from 5:16 to 2:12 — and Felix Okpara had the first.

‘You think about it, it was turnovers that put us in that position’

Bishop Boswell was the only Tennessee starter that did not commit a turnover. He scored 13 points on a season-high four 3-pointers and had a career-high nine assists.

“I thought he let it come to him,” Barnes said. ” … We thought he was pretty much in control and what we wanted to see out of him and did a lot of good things. Didn’t over-press the issue, probably the biggest thing.”

Turnovers arguably have been Tennessee’s biggest issue since Day 1. The Vols had 19 turnovers in the season-opening win over Mercer.

If they’re not cleaned up Friday night, they cold be fatal flaw against Iowa State. The disastrous stretch against Virginia can’t be repeated.

“We’ve been in close games all year,” Barnes said, “but I always think you learn something. I don’t think you ever stop learning. But you think about it, it was turnovers that put us in that position.”