Rick Barnes: Terrence Hill Jr. brings 'immediate, significant impact' to Tennessee basketball

Rick Barnes knows exactly how he wants to use Tennessee basketball’s newest player. After all, he brought VCU transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr. for a very specific reason.

“We are bringing Terrence here to make an immediate, significant impact,” Barnes said in a statement on Monday, announcing Hill’s signing with the Vols, “and we feel great about his ability to do so. He is a dynamic player with speed, quickness, a strong basketball IQ and extreme confidence.”

Hill announced his commitment to Tennessee on Sunday morning after taking an official visit to Knoxville late last week.

Terrence Hill Jr. this season: 15.0 points per game, shot 46.6% FG, 37.0% 3FG

The 6-foot-3 combo guard from Portland, Oregon, averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in a breakout sophomore season at VCU. He shot 46.6% from the field and 37.0% from the 3-point line in 25.0 minutes per game.

Hill was at his best in his last two games in a VCU uniform, scoring a combined 51 points in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

He scored 34 in an upset of North Carolina in the first round, then had 17 in a second-round loss to Illinois. He shot 20-for-39 in the two games, including 10-for-19 from the 3-point line.

“Terrence can separate off the bounce,” Barnes said, “and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. He will mesh well with the way we run our offense.”

Hill was an All-Atlantic 10 pick and won the league’s awards for most improved players and sixth man of the year after coming off the bench in 23 of 25 games this season.

“Terrence comes from a great family,” Barnes said, “and we are pleased to welcome them all to the Tennessee basketball program. He is a focused, mature and committed person who possesses clear leadership qualities.”

Tennessee has added five players from NCAA Transfer Portal

Hill is the fifth NCAA Transfer Portal addition made by Barnes and the Vols this month, following Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade, Cal guard Dai Dai Ames, Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin and Notre Dame forward Jalen Haralson. Tennessee also added 2026 four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. on Thursday.

The Vols sold Hill on a vision running point guard for next season’s new-look roster, which had to be rebuilt after Barnes lost six players to the NCAA Transfer Portal and seven players in total.

“Just me being the primary guy that’s going to start our offense, run our offense,” Hill said after his visit on Friday. “A lot of ball screening is what I like to do. His offense is really predicated around his point guard and even him talking about me being off the ball and getting some easier shots with the guys coming in I think was a big value for me.”

“I think I see myself scoring a lot, play making a lot,,” Hill added, “whether that’s being at the one or being at the two. But primarily going forward, I think for me to get to that next level is going to be me at that point guard spot.”