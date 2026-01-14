No. 24 Tennessee fights off Texas A&M press in double-overtime win, 87-82

Tennessee Basketball made just about every mistake possible against Texas A&M. Multiple five-second calls on inbounds while unable to break the Aggie press. Fouls at the 3-point line. Missing the front end of a 1-and-1 free throws. A marathon of turnovers in the second half.

And somehow it all added up to an 87-82 had-to-have-it double-overtime win over the upset-minded Aggies Tuesday night at Food City Center in Knoxville.

Nate Ament scored 10 of his 23 points in the two overtimes and added seven rebounds and two assists to lead No. 24 Tennessee (12-5, 2-2 SEC). Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points with six steals, five assists and four rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime. Felix Okpara had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Bishop Boswell had 13 points and 11 boards.

Ament scored to start both overtime sessions, had a shot bounce off the rim as time expired on the first overtime and hit two foul shots to put Tennessee up four with 12.7 seconds left in the second overtime.

Jaylen Carey scored on a tip-in as the shot clock expired with 1:14 to go in the second OT, putting the Vols up four, then made one of two free throws with 23.1 seconds left, after grabbing a defensive rebound and drawing a foul. He finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas A&M (13-4, 3-1) got 20 from Jacari Lane, 16 from Pop Isaacs and 15 from Ruben Dominguez.

Ament and Boswell each hit one of two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to tie the game. Boswell’s came with 12 seconds left after he battled for the offensive rebound on Ament’s miss and got fouled.

Tennessee got possession after the Boswell missed free throw with 9.8 seconds left after the ball went out of bounds off the Aggies, the game tied at 71, but Gillespie missed a three from the top of the key to send the game to overtime.

Tennessee took its first lead on two Ament free throws with 5:29 left, after Boswell had tied it at the foul line. The Vols led for just 7:39 of the 50 game minutes.

It was a nine-point deficit just over two minutes into the second half after a 7-0 A&M run that took just 25 seconds. The Vols scored nine straight points over the next 1:35 to tie it, though, and it was a possession-by-possession game from there.

Tennessee trailed by as many as 11 in the first half

Tennessee never led in the first half, trailed by as many as 11 and was down 34-30 at the break only after showing signs of life with a run late in the half.

Texas A&M led 26-15 with 6:47 left in the half, but the Vols countered with a 12-2 run, including seven straight over a span of 1:23 to get back within one.

Tennessee in the first half shot just 29.0% from the floor, going 9-for-31, and just 21.4% from the 3-point line, going 3-for-14. The Vols committed eight turnovers in the half, including two five-second calls after not being able to inbound the ball agains the A&M press.

Up Next: No. 24 Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee will be back home to host Kentucky on Saturday in a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN. The Vols were swept by the Wildcats in the regular season last season, then beat UK in the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kentucky (10-6, 1-2), which plays at LSU Wednesday night, started SEC play with back-to-back losses at Alabama and home vs. Missouri, then bounced back with a 92-68 win over Mississippi State Saturday night.

Tennessee does not have a midweek game next week. The Vols go back on the road at No. 18 Alabama on January 24 and at No. 21 Georgia on January 27.