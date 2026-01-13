How To Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee Basketball is back home Tuesday night, hosting Texas A&M in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network at Food City Center. The Vols are looking to bounce back from the 91-67 loss at Florida on Saturday and looking to hand the Aggies their first SEC loss of the season.

Tennessee (11-5, 1-2 SEC) split games last week, beating Texas at home on Tuesday before the loss at Florida. Texas A&M (13-3, 3-0) won at Auburn on Tuesday and beat Oklahoma at home on Saturday.

The Vols dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday and are unranked for the first time since the final poll update of the 2020-21 season.

How To Watch: No. 21 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: SEC Network (Richard Cross, Daymeon Fishback)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, John Wilkerson)

Radio Stream: SiriusXM 81, SXM App

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 82, Texas A&M 74

A Closer Look at Texas A&M

Bucky McMillan is in his first season as Texas A&M’s head coach, after spending the past five seasons at Samford. The Birmingham, Ala., native, played at Birmingham-Southern and started his coaching career as an assistant at Mountain Brook High School in 2006.

He was hired at Samford in 2020 after 12 seasons at Mountain Brook’s head coach.

McMillan used his “Bucky Ball” system — pressing and trapping on defense with an uptempo offense that thrives at the 3-point line — to take Samford from six wins in 2020-21 to 21 in each of the next two seasons, then 29 wins and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2023-24, where the Bulldogs lost 93-89 to Kansas in the first round.

Texas A&M is a perfect 3-for-3 in SEC play under McMillan, beating LSU 75-72 in College Station before the dramatic 90-88 win at Auburn on Tuesday and the 83-76 home win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

A&M is No. 41 overall in the KenPom.com ratings. The Aggies are ranked No. 52 in adjusted offensive efficiency (118.7) and No. 56 in adjusted defensive efficiency (101.6).

They’re No. 43 in the NET with a 1-2 record in Quad 1 games and a 3-1 mark in Quad 2. A&M started 2-2 with a loss at Oklahoma State and a home loss to UCF in November. They’ve won 11 of 12 since then, with the only loss being in overtime against SMU on a neutral floor.

Tennessee Basketball’s history with Texas A&M

Tennessee is 13-8 against Texas A&M in a series that dates back to 1951, including 9-7 since the Aggies joined the SEC in the 2012-13 season.

The Vols won 93-85 in four overtimes in College Station in the first meeting between the two teams as conference opponents.

Tennessee split a home-and-home with A&M two years ago, losing 85-69 in College Station in February 2024 then winning 86-51 two weeks later in Knoxville.

The Vols beat the Aggies 65-50 to win the SEC Tournament championship at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Tennessee’s first conference tournament championship since 1979.