Ja'Kobi Gillespie, No. 21 Tennessee bounce back against Texas, 85-71

Tennessee Basketball needed a response Tuesday night. Ja’Kobi Gillespie provided one with plenty of exclamation points against Texas at Food City Center.

The senior point guard scored 22 points in 18 red-hot minutes in the first half and finished with 34 as No. 21 Tennessee thumped Texas 85-71 to bounce back from Saturday’s loss at Arkansas.

Gillespie made 12 of 16 shots from the field, including 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, to lead Tennessee (11-4, 1-1 SEC). JP Estrella had 11 points and six rebounds, freshman forward DeWayne Brown had 10 points and four rebounds and Jaylen Carey had another 10 points and four boards.

Nate Ament finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists while battling both foul trouble and turnovers problems, committing four fouls and five of Tennessee’s 13 turnovers.

Texas 9-6 (0-2) got 20 from Tramon Mark, 16 from Camden Heide and 10 from Simeon Wilcher.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie took over in the first half

The game changed when Gillespie took over midway through the first half.

He made a layup at the 10:28 mark, hit a three at 9:44 and had another layup at 9:18. On the next possession he drove to the rim, drew collapsing defenders and dropped a pass to Brown on the block for an open two-hand dunk.

Gillespie scored or assisted on nine straight points while Tennessee went on a 10-0 run to turn a one-point game into a 28-17 lead with 7:25 left in the half.

He scored five straight early in the first half to get Tennessee’s lead to six then scored eight straight — the first six on two back-to-back deep pull-up threes — to stretch the lead to 16 with 38 seconds left before the break.

Gillespie in the first half scored his 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. He went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and 3-for-3 at the foul line while adding two rebounds and two assists.

Tennessee as a team shot 63.0% in the first half. The Vols went 11-for-15 at the foul line, including five straight made free throws to start the game, after missing 11 in the 11-point loss at Arkansas.

Tennessee got the lead to 23 just over two minutes into the second half, but Texas had it down to 10 with 10:34 to go.

That’s when Gillespie threw a lob to a cutting Okpara on the block, then came up with two free throws on the next possession after getting fouled in transition.

Up Next: No. 21 Tennessee at Florida, Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Tennessee goes back on the road on Saturday, facing Florida in a Noon Eastern Time start on ESPN at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. The Gators beat No. 18 Georgia 92-77 at home Tuesday night.

The Vols are home for two games next week, hosting Texas A&M on Tuesday and Kentucky on January 17.

Tennessee will then be off until going to No. 13 Alabama on January 24, then to Georgia on January 27.