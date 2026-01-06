How To Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Texas on Tuesday night

Tennessee Basketball returns to Food City Center to start the home portion of the SEC schedule Tuesday night, looking to bounce back from the 86-75 loss to start conference play Saturday afternoon at Arkansas. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPN2.

Tennessee (10-4, 0-1) lost its SEC opener for the first time since a 73-68 loss at Alabama in December 2021. Texas (9-5, 0-1) is coming off a 101-98 overtime loss to Mississippi State in Austin on Saturday.

The Vols are back on the road at Florida on Saturday, before home dates with Texas A&M and Kentucky next week.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Texas

When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Food City Center

TV: ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: The Vol Network (Mike Keith, Chris Lofton, John Wilkerson)

KenPom.com Prediction: Vols 82, Texas 72

A closer look at the Texas Longhorns

Texas is unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll after its 9-5 start to the season. The Longhorns started the season with a loss to Duke in Charlotte, lost to Arizona State on a neutral court, lost at home to Virginia on December 3, lost at UConn on December 12 and are coming off a 101-98 home loss in overtime against Mississippi State in the SEC opener.

KenPom.com has Texas ranked No. 52 overall, with the Longhorns No. 109 in adjusted defensive efficiency (105.9) and No. 28 in adjusted offensive efficiency (121.1).

Texas in March tried Sean Miller to replace Rodney Terry.

Miller went 65-40 in three seasons in his second stint at Xavier before taking the Texas job. He won 30 or more games four times in 12 seasons at Arizona between 2009-21, taking the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournaments and three Elite Eights. He was initially hired at Xavier in 2004 and spent five seasons at the school, going to the NCAA Tournament four times, including a Sweet 16 and an Elite Eight before being hired away by Arizona.

Guard Dailyn Swain, who followed Miller from Xavier after playing two seasons with the Musketeers, leads Texas in scoring (16.4 per game), rebounds (7.4), assists (3.4) and steals (1.7). Mata Vokietaitis, a 7-foot sophomore center from Florida Atlantic, averages 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tennessee has played Texas five times over the last four seasons

Tennessee and Texas have played five times over the last four seasons and the Vols lead the all-time series 7-4 dating back to 1952.

Tennessee beat Texas in the postseason the last two years, winning 83-72 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal round last March and 62-58 in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Charlotte.

The Vols won 74-70 in Austin last January and won 82-71 in Knoxville in January 2023, in the second of what was two Big 12-SEC Challenge games. The first was a 52-51 Texas win while Rick Barnes made his long-awaited return to Austin in the final season at the Erwin Center.

Tennessee lost to Barnes and Texas in November 2007 in a neutral-site game in Newark, N.J., and the Vols swept a home-and-home in December 2005 and December 2006.

Texas beat the Vols in the 2004 Maui Invitational. The first meeting was a 66-59 Tennessee win in Knoxville in December 1952 and Texas won 77-73 in Little Rock in December 1960.