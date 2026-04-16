Tennessee transfer tracker: Vols are 4-for-4 in the portal with another visitor on campus

Tennessee basketball made it 4-for-4 on Wednesday when Notre Dame transfer forward Jalen Haralson committed to the Vols. Rick Barnes and his staff have brought four players in on official visits out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and have landed all four.

“He wants to win the national championship,” Haralson said of Barnes, “that’s the goal for him. He obviously wants the players to do it and he feels like I’m one of those players.”

Up next on the list of targets is VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., who arrived in Knoxville for his official visit on Wednesday afternoon, around the same time that Haralson was departing. Hill visited Kansas before the trip to Knoxville.

Tennessee started its 2026-27 roster overhaul by adding Belmont graduate-transfer guard Tyler Lundblade on April 1. Cal guard Dai Dai Ames committed on Saturday, Loyola Chicago forward Miles Rubin followed on Sunday, then Haralson on Wednesday.

Returning for the Vols next season are freshman forward DeWayne Brown and freshman guard Troy Henderson. Sophomore guard Ethan Burg and freshman wing Nate Ament as the only two players remaining who have not yet addressed their future.

Six former Tennessee players have left the program via the portal since it opened last week and three players have committed to new schools.

Visits

Terrence Hill Jr.: The 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, Oregon averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during a breakout season at VCU. He shot 46.6% from the field, 37.0% on 81 made 3-pointers and was All-Atlantic 10 pick, winning the league’s awards for most improved player and sixth man of the year. He scored 34 points in VCU’s win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, then 17 more in the second round against Illinois.

Juke Harris: Tennessee hasn’t scheduled an on-campus visit with Harris, but the Vols had an in-home visit on Sunday evening with the Salisbury, North Carolina native and his family. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard is the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal according to the On3 Industry Rankings after averaged 21.4 points in his second season at Wake Forest. He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school, as a four-star prospect.

Additions

Tyler Lundblade: The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

Dai Dai Ames: The Cal guard averaged a career-high 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers this season. He’s an 85% free-throw shooter, had 12 games with at least 20 points and scored 25 or more points in five games. The 6-foot-2 guard was third-team All-ACC this season and has made 76 starts in 96 games at three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

Miles Rubin: The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from Loyola Chicago averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior this season. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games, 100 of which he has started. He set Loyola’s single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman, then broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore and followed with 76 blocks this season. Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more.

Jalen Haralson: He averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games at Notre Dame this season. He shot 51.1% from the floor but just 20.0% from the 3-point line and 67.4% from the foul line in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season. Haralson is expected to visit Tennessee on Tuesday evening. The Vols are also expected to host 2026 four-star forward Chris Washington Jr. on a visit this week.

Returning

DeWayne Brown II: He averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game as a freshman this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games. Brown scored a season-high 13 points in a win over Oklahoma in February and had 14 rebounds in a December win over Gardner-Webb.

Troy Henderson: The freshman guard played in 28 games in a reserve role this season. He averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game, shooting 33.3% on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 guard dealt with a shoulder injury during the season. He had a career-high nine points against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21. Henderson committed to UT as a three-star guard in March 2025. He previously was committed to Fordham.

Losses

J.P. Estrella (Michigan): The redshirt sophomore forward committed to Michigan on Friday. He was Tennessee’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 10.0 points in 18.4 minutes per game. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and shot 59.6% from the field. Estrella, who had season-ending foot surgery three games into his sophomore season, battled a knee sprain, a sprained ankle and foot soreness this season. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman in 2023-24, playing 5.0 minutes per game off the bench.

Bishop Boswell (Maryland): Boswell is scheduled to visit North Carolina State on Monday. He averaged 6.2 points in 26.5 minutes per game for the Vols this season, starting 33 times in 34 games while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage. He committed 92 fouls, the fourth-most among guards in the SEC.

Jaylen Carey (Missouri): He averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 points per game. He started eight games and played in 27. He had 103 offensive rebounds, which is the fourth-most in a single season in program history. He’s looking for his fourth school in as many years after starting his college career at James Madison, then transferring to Vanderbilt and then to Tennessee.

Cade Phillips: The 6-foot-9 junior forward became Tennessee’s first player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He started nine of the first 10 games of the season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery to address a nagging injury that slowed him during his sophomore year. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games at Tennessee after signing with the Vols as a four-star power forward in the 2023 recruiting class.

Amari Evans: The freshman guard averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, playing in 35 games while making two starts this season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Evans scored a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt at Food City Center in March. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was the No. 68 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Clarence Massamba: The freshman guard is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games this season, with four points, four assists and three rebounds in a total of 42 minutes played. Massamba signed with Tennessee last April as a three-star prospect out of France.