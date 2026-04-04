Tennessee basketball assistant coach rips 'naive' NCAA Transfer Portal process

Gregg Polinsky’s frustration isn’t with the parents or the players. The Tennessee basketball assistant coach’s frustration is with the system and with those running it and ruining it.

“It’s a business,” Polinsky said during an appearance on FOX Sports Knoxville this week. “And college basketball is, whether we want to like it or not, you want to call it semi-pro, that’s what it is. But it’s semi-pro with people that are naive to the situation.”

Maybe the most frustrating part is when Polinsky compares the yearly free agency that comes with the NCAA Transfer Portal to free agency and contracts in the NBA.

He spent nearly 20 years in the league — as director of scouting with the New Jersey Nets and director of player personnel with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons — and knows which system works and which system doesn’t.

“I’ll tell you the most frustrating part, guys, is when I was in the NBA, there are 30 teams and there’s a market,” Polinsky said. “And that market is well known and it’s based on comps, analytics, what you have returning, who you’ve got to extend, who you don’t.

“Can you get the same player cheaper in free agency or through an older player through the draft? I mean, everything is well thought out with the good organizations.”

‘The players really don’t know. Their parents really don’t know.’

And then there’s college basketball, with 365 Division I teams and players entering the transfer portal looking for paydays that are exponentially higher than the year before.

“We have a situation that has not been thought out very well by the powers that be,” Polinsky said. “Not at Tennessee, because we have great leadership, but the governing body of college basketball. And it’s really frustrating because whatever that agent tells a player his market is, we don’t have any idea because you don’t want to negotiate against yourself.

“The players really don’t know. Their parents really don’t know. Parents aren’t involved in negotiation in the NBA. They’re not involved in anything.”

Polinsky said his comments weren’t a “knock” to parents of players, adding that Tennessee has “great parents” around its program.

“How would they know (the market)?” Polinsky asked. “How would they know what their son’s value really is and what the market is other than what the agent is telling them?”

Transfer Portal Season: What’s next for Tennessee basketball

Tennessee has struck gold in the transfer portal the last three years, landing back-to-back-to-back SEC Newcomers of the Year in Dalton Knecht, Chaz Lanier and Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

The Vols started the current transfer portal season by signing Belmont graduate transfer guard Tyler Lundblade on Thursday. On Friday it was reported junior forward Cade Phillips plans to enter the portal when it officially opens on Tuesday.

Rick Barnes this week held exit meetings with Tennessee players scheduled to return and now the Vols will be tasked with agreeing to terms to bring those players back for the 2026-27 season.

Polinsky pointed to the agents as the ones setting the market. And for good reason — their own piece of the pie and the “unrealistic value” that it is.

“And some of the agents are great, some of them not so great,” he said. “And do they really care about the kid’s level of happiness? His player development? His academic success? His social happiness? What do they get? What percentage do they get for that? Zero.

“Their job is to put (the player) out there, see what their value is. Man, it’s not my favorite thing, guys. And it’s not that all agents aren’t doing a good job. Some really do. But there’s some guys that don’t. Maybe they don’t have a big NBA list.”

It’s those agents who make their money by driving up the prices in the transfer portal, setting the unknown market on their own.

“This is their way of collecting whatever it is, 10 percent, 20 percent, an unrealistic value,” Polinsky continued. “Because in the NBA, those guys are collecting probably two to four percent. So (it’s a) frustration.

“But as a wise man once told me, ‘You signed up for it, so don’t complain.’”