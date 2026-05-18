Tennessee signs an impact shot blocker in VCU transfer forward Christian Fermin

Tennessee basketball needed a rim protector and shot blocker at forward with the final spot on its 2026-27 roster and the Vols found just that in VCU transfer forward Christian Fermin. Tennessee announced his signing on Monday, after he committed to Rick Barnes on Thursday.

“We are happy to welcome Christian to the Tennessee basketball family. He is a special young man who is battle-tested on the court and is a proven winner,” Barnes said in a press release. “Christian possesses natural leadership skills and can light up any room with his energy and enthusiasm.

“He will really fit our culture as a person, in addition to bringing the size, length and defensive versatility we were searching for.”

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Fermin played in just four games last season after taking a leave of absence from the Rams. It was reported in March that Fermin was away from the team while dealing with a personal matter.

Fermin, the eighth addition for the Vols from the NCAA Transfer Portal, visited Tennessee on Wednesday and left Thursday.

He played in 86 games over the previous three seasons at VCU, averaging a career-best 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game during the 2023-24 season, starting all 38 games for the Rams.

“Christian has shown the impact he can make as a shot blocker,” Barnes said, “but he also has a unique blend of skill and feel offensively. We are confident he will quickly adapt to our style of play at both ends of the floor.”

Tennessee has rebuilt 2026-27 roster in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rick Barnes has overhauled Tennessee’s 2026-27 roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last month.

Tennessee added guards Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Dai Dai Ames (Cal) and Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) and forwards Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago), Braedan Lue (Kennesaw State) and Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame).

The Vols lost four seniors (Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara, Amaree Abram and Grant Hurst) from last season while six players left through the NCAA Transfer Portal (J.P. Estrella, Jaylen Carey, Cade Phillips, Bishop Boswell, Amari Evans and Clarence Massamba). Sophomore guard Ethan Burg also decided to return home to Israel.

All six former Vols have either committed to or signed with new schools. Estrella is going to Michigan, Carey is going to Missouri and Phillips is going to Texas A&M. Boswell signed with Maryland, Evans landed at Texas and Massamba is going to UC Davis.

Vols has signed four prep players in 2026 class

Tennessee has signed four high school prospects in its 2026 recruiting class. Four-star small forward Chris Washington Jr. was the latest, joining four-star small forward Ralph Scott, three-star guard Manny Green and three-star point guard Marquis Clark.

Washington committed and signed with the Vols on April 16 while Scott, Green and Clark all signed during the fall.

Washington the No. 33 overall player in the class, according to the Rivals rankings, and is the No. 18 small forward. He’s the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee, out of Providence Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.

Scott is the No. 63 overall player and the No. 24 small forward. Green in the Rivals Industry Ranking is No. 138 overall, No. 35 at shooting guard and No. 7 in Georgia. Clark is No. 220 overall, No. 39 at point guard and No. 3 in Illinois.