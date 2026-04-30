What Rick Barnes has said about Tennessee's growing NCAA Transfer Portal class

What Rick Barnes has said so far about Tennessee basketball’s growing NCAA Transfer Portal class, as the Vols continue to rebuild their roster for the 2026-27 season:

Tyler Lundblade, Belmont guard

Rick Barnes: “We are thrilled to start our portal class with Tyler, who is both an exceptional player and an impressive young man. There is no doubt Tyler is one of the very best shooters at the college level and he proved that in one of the nation’s premier conferences. He can score in a variety of ways, whether that is a catch-and-shoot, dribble-handoff or off-the-dribble situation. Tyler has consistently been a part of winning teams and he brings a great deal of experience, as well as a tireless work ethic, with him to Rocky Top.”

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago forward

Rick Barnes: “We are pleased to have Miles and his family join us at Tennessee. He is an incredibly tough and hard-working player who loves to be a star in his role. Miles is an ideal fit in our defensive scheme as a sensational rim protector who can also defend one-on-one in the post and guard on the perimeter. Offensively, he is an impressive lob threat with really good hands, nice touch around the rim and quality passing ability. Miles is excited to play on a big stage, compete daily against elite competition and make a run in the NCAA Tournament, as well as work with Garrett Medenwald in the weight room.

Dai Dai Ames, Cal guard

Rick Barnes: “We are excited to welcome Dai Dai and his family to the Tennessee basketball program. He is an extremely competitive and coachable individual who really gels with our culture. Dai Dai can make shots in late-clock situations, which is a skill we were looking for in the portal. He is a crafty lefty with a strong frame who can finish at the rim through contact, as well as a superb movement shooter and an elite midrange scorer. All of that makes him a great fit for our system. Dai Dai really wants to be part of a winning team and contend for championships.”

Terrence Hill Jr., VCU guard

Rick Barnes: “Terrence comes from a great family and we are pleased to welcome them all to the Tennessee basketball program. He is a focused, mature and committed person who possesses clear leadership qualities. We are bringing Terrence here to make an immediate, significant impact and we feel great about his ability to do so. He is a dynamic player with speed, quickness, a strong basketball IQ and extreme confidence. Terrence can separate off the bounce and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. He will mesh well with the way we run our offense.”

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame forward

Rick Barnes: “We are delighted to have Jalen joining the Tennessee basketball family and feel he is a superb fit here. Jalen has tremendous positional versatility on both sides of the floor, which is a valuable asset. He is an aggressive, downhill driver who does an excellent job of drawing fouls and getting to the line. Jalen can grab a rebound and get the break going, as he possesses a good handle, stellar passing ability and a high basketball IQ. He is well-suited for the pick-and-roll game and is also great at cutting to the rim. Jalen is looking forward to being part of our program and helping us win.”

Braedan Lue, Kennesaw State forward

Rick Barnes: “We are pleased to welcome Braedan and his family to our basketball program. He is a superb young man with excellent character, which makes him an outstanding fit for our program. Braedan is a fast and twitchy player who possesses big-time athleticism, a sturdy frame and an elite wingspan. He is a proven winner, a great teammate and an impactful defender who is willing to play any role to help his team. Braedan is excited for the chance to compete at the highest level and he looks forward to working with Garrett Medenwald.”