Tennessee basketball transfer tracker: Who is joining, leaving Vols

Tennessee basketball’s season ended in the Elite Eight for a third straight year when the 95-62 loss to No. 1 Michigan in the Midwest Regional final at the United Center in Chicago. Two days later, the Vols added their first NCAA Transfer Portal commitment.

Belmont graduate transfer guard Tyler Lundblade committed to the Vols on Wednesday and signed on Thursday, officially starting the roster overhaul for the 2026-27 season.

Tennessee is set to lose four seniors from this season’s roster while adding three prep prospects who signed in the fall. The Vols will be looking to add a point guard, another guard or wing and a forward.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Tuesday for non-graduate transfers and will stay will stay open for 15 days. Players have a deadline to enter the portal but do not have a deadline for when they can commit.

Losses

Cade Phillips: The 6-foot-9 junior forward became Tennessee’s first player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He started nine of the first 10 games of the season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery to address a nagging injury that slowed him during his sophomore year. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games at Tennessee after signing with the Vols as a four-star power forward in the 2023 recruiting class.

Clarence Massamba: The freshman guard is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games this season, with four points, four assists and three rebounds in a total of 42 minutes played. Massamba signed with Tennessee last April as a three-star prospect out of France.

Additions

Tyler Lundblade: The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

On The Radar

Thomas Dowd: The 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior forward from Troy averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game this season. On3’s Joe Tipton reported last week that Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn are “among the early programs to know” for Dowd, along with Georgia Tech, where Troy’s Scott Cross was hired two weeks ago. Tipton noted that Dowd will likely take multiple visits before coming to a decision.