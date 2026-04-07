Tennessee basketball portal tracker: Seven players leaving Vols

Tennessee basketball will have a nearly brand new roster for the 2026-27 season. The Vols so far have lost seven total players to the NCAA Transfer Portal — three forwards and four guards — since the portal opened on Tuesday morning.

So far freshman Dewayne Brown II is the only player to announce his return next season. Sophomore guard Ethan Burg and freshman wing Nate Ament have not yet addressed what’s next, though it’s widely expected that Ament will enter the NBA Draft.

So far Tennessee’s only addition out of the portal is Belmont graduate transfer guard Tyler Lundblade, committed to and signed with the Vols last week, officially starting the roster overhaul for the 2026-27 season.

Losses

J.P. Estrella: The redshirt sophomore forward was the team’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 10.0 points in 18.4 minutes per game. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and shot 59.6% from the field. Estrella, who had season-ending foot surgery three games into his sophomore season, battled a knee sprain, a sprained ankle and foot soreness this season. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman in 2023-24, playing 5.0 minutes per game off the bench.

Cade Phillips: The 6-foot-9 junior forward became Tennessee’s first player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He started nine of the first 10 games of the season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery to address a nagging injury that slowed him during his sophomore year. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games at Tennessee after signing with the Vols as a four-star power forward in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bishop Boswell: Boswell averaged 6.2 points in 26.5 minutes per game for the Vols this season. He started 33 times in 34 games this season, averaging the 6.2 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage. He committed 92 fouls, the fourth-most among guards in the SEC.

Jaylen Carey: He averaged 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 points per game. He started eight games and played in 27. He had 103 offensive rebounds, which is the fourth-most in a single season in program history. He’s looking for his fourth school in as many years after starting his college career at James Madison, then transferring to Vanderbilt and then to Tennessee.

Amari Evans: The freshman guard averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, playing in 35 games while making two starts this season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Evans scored a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt at Food City Center in March. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was the No. 68 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Troy Henderson: The freshman guard played in 28 games in a reserve role this season. He averaged 1.8 points in 6.9 minutes per game, shooting 33.3% on 3-pointers. The 6-foot-1 guard dealt with a shoulder injury during the season. He had a career-high nine points against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21. Henderson committed to UT as a three-star guard in March 2025. He previously was committed to Fordham.

Clarence Massamba: The freshman guard is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games this season, with four points, four assists and three rebounds in a total of 42 minutes played. Massamba signed with Tennessee last April as a three-star prospect out of France.

Returning

DeWayne Brown II: He averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game as a freshman this season, making 10 starts in his 35 games. Brown scored a season-high 13 points in a win over Oklahoma in February and had 14 rebounds in a December win over Gardner-Webb.

Additions

Tyler Lundblade: The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

On The Radar

Thomas Dowd: The 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior forward from Troy averaged 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in 36.0 minutes per game this season. On3’s Joe Tipton reported last week that Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn are “among the early programs to know” for Dowd, along with Georgia Tech, where Troy’s Scott Cross was hired two weeks ago. Tipton noted that Dowd will likely take multiple visits before coming to a decision.

Juke Harris: The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard averaged 21.4 points in his second season at Wake Forest. He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school.

Bryson Tiller: The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Tiller averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game during his freshman season at Kansas. He shot 44.9% from the field and 50.3% on 2-point shots. He averaged 4.5 defensive rebounds per game and 1.6 offensive rebounds. Tiller had two double-doubles, scored in double figures 13 times and had double-digit rebounds in four games. Tennessee was involved with Tiller when he was a four-star prospect in high school.

Emmett Adair: Adair, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 27 games during his first season at Loyola (Maryland). He shot 46.6% from the floor, 31.5% from the 3-point line and 58.4% on 2-point shots. He averaged 3.0 defensive rebounds and 2.4 offensive rebounds per game. Adair is from Sydney, Australia, and signed with Loyola out of the Australian Institute of Sport.