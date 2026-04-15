Where Tennessee basketball's NCAA Transfer Portal players are headed

Tennessee basketball lost six players to the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opened last week. So far, three of the six former Vols have committed to their new schools:

Bishop Boswell: Boswell committed to Maryland on Wednesday after visiting North Carolina State on Monday. He averaged 6.2 points in 26.5 minutes per game for the Vols this season, starting 33 times in 34 games while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 38.5% from the 3-point line. He was third on the team in both 3-point field goals made (30) and 3-point percentage. He committed 92 fouls, the fourth-most among guards in the SEC.

Jaylen Carey: He committed to Missouri Monday night after averaging 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 points per game in his one and only season at Tennessee. He started eight games and played in 27. He had 103 offensive rebounds, which is the fourth-most in a single season in program history. He’s headed to his fourth school in as many years after starting his college career at James Madison, then transferring to Vanderbilt and then to Tennessee.

J.P. Estrella: The redshirt sophomore forward committed to Michigan on Friday. He was Tennessee’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 10.0 points in 18.4 minutes per game. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and shot 59.6% from the field. Estrella, who had season-ending foot surgery three games into his sophomore season, battled a knee sprain, a sprained ankle and foot soreness this season. He appeared in 25 games as a freshman in 2023-24, playing 5.0 minutes per game off the bench.

Cade Phillips: The 6-foot-9 junior forward became Tennessee’s first player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He started nine of the first 10 games of the season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery to address a nagging injury that slowed him during his sophomore year. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 61 career games at Tennessee after signing with the Vols as a four-star power forward in the 2023 recruiting class. Phillips has visited Alabama, Texas A&M and TCU since leaving the Vols.

Amari Evans: The freshman guard averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game, playing in 35 games while making two starts this season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Evans scored a career-high 24 points against Vanderbilt at Food City Center in March. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was the No. 68 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Clarence Massamba: The freshman guard is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at Tennessee. He appeared in 12 games this season, with four points, four assists and three rebounds in a total of 42 minutes played. Massamba signed with Tennessee last April as a three-star prospect out of France. It was reported this week that Massamba returning to the Vols has not been ruled out.