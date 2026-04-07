What Tennessee basketball portal entries mean for 2026-27 roster

Tennessee basketball was already in need a handful of NCAA Transfer Portal additions as soon as the season ended in the Elite Eight on March 29 against Michigan. That need grew exponentially on Monday, when it was reported that four Vols would be portal bound.

Redshirt sophomore forward J.P. Estrella, junior forward Jaylen Carey, sophomore guard Bishop Boswell and freshman guard Clarence Massamba all either announced or were reported to be entering the portal when it opens on Tuesday. That’s on top of junior forward Cade Phillips, who became the first departure on Thursday.

Tennessee is also losing seniors Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Amaree Abram and Felix Okpara and will likely have to replace five-star freshman Nate Ament. Until further notice, decisions are pending from freshmen DeWayne Brown, Amari Evans and Troy Henderson and sophomore Ethan Burg.

Now Rick Barnes and his staff are looking at a complete rebuild through the portal.

Point Guard

Despite the changes up and down the roster, point guard remains the biggest need and likely the most expensive addition. Next season’s point guard will need to be a combination of a scorer, facilitator and defender for a roster in need of all of it.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie this season had the unenviable task of trying to replace a program legend in Zakai Zeigler and Gillespie held his own. He averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game to go with 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in a career-high 34.7 minutes per game.

Tennessee’s backcourt options on the current roster are now Ethan Burg and freshmen Amari Evans, Troy Henderson. The Vols signed a three-star point guard out of Chicago in Marquis Clark.

Shooting Guard

Tennessee can’t afford to miss on backcourt additions for the 2026-27 season. That’s where the Vols started their additions last week, signing one of the best shooters early in the portal in Belmont graduate transfer Tyler Lundblade.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% last season and made 115 this season while shooting 40.6%.

The priority for Tennessee now should be keeping Amari Evans while also looking to make more additions to the backcourt after the loss of Bishop Boswell.

Rick Barnes has to add impact scoring at shooting guard for next season’s roster. Tennessee can’t miss there for a second straight offseason. The Vols need scorers, scorers and more scorers — shot makers, shot creators and drivers.

Wing

The only thing Tennessee is losing on the wing is a possible lottery pick in the NBA Draft in Nate Ament, who lived up to the hype in his one-and-done career with the Vols.

He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game, playing his best basketball over the final two months of the season, before suffering knee and ankle injuries to his right leg in the loss to Alabama on February 28.

Again, Tennessee will have to find scorers to fill what would be a massive void left by Ament on the wing.

Forwards

Felix Okpara is still the biggest loss, even after J.P. Estrella, Cade Phillips and Jaylen Carey all decided to enter the portal.

Okpara anchored Tennessee’s defense as the rim protector, starting all but one game in his time with the Vols after transferring from Ohio State. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game, playing his best basketball over the last month while helping Tennessee make another Elite Eight run.

The Vols will need to prioritize retaining freshman DeWayne Brown while completely rebuilding the front court at both power forward and center.

Barnes needs lost his rim protector and best post defender in Okpara, his best post scorer in Estrella and a lot of physicality with the departure of Carey. All of that now has to be replaced in the portal, with however many bodies it will require.