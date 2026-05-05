Where Tennessee basketball's new players are ranked in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee basketball made its seventh addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, when the Vols signed Wake Forest wing Juke Harris. He’s the No. 1 overall player in the Rivals Transfer Portal Industry Rankings and No. 4 overall in the Rivals Rankings.

Here’s a closer look at where the new-look Vols are ranked in the portal:

Juke Harris

Rivals Ranking: No. 1

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Juke Harris, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard, averaged 21.4 points during a breakout sophomore season at Wake Forest and quickly became Tennessee’s biggest target in the transfer portal. He had an effective field goal percentage of 52.7 while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.2% from the 3-point line. Harris picked Wake Forest over Tennessee out of high school, as a four-star prospect out of Salisbury, N.C. He was the No. 95 overall player in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 small forward in the class and the No. 9 player in North Carolina.

Terrence Hill Jr.

Rivals Ranking: No. 34

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24

Terrence Hill Jr., the 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, Oregon averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during a breakout season at VCU. He shot 46.6% from the field, 37.0% on 81 made 3-pointers and was All-Atlantic 10 pick, winning the league’s awards for most improved player and sixth man of the year. He scored 34 points in VCU’s win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, then 17 more in the second round against Illinois.

Jalen Haralson

Rivals Ranking: No. 45

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 39

Jalen Haralson, a versatile Notre Dame forward, averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games last season. He shot 51.1% from the floor but just 20.0% from the 3-point line and 67.4% from the foul line in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.

Tyler Lundblade

Rivals Ranking: No. 164

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 75

Tyler Lundblade, the 6-foot-6, 207-pound guard, was Tennessee’s first addition out of the NCAA Transfer Portal to start the roster overhaul. He spent the last two seasons at Belmont, where he averaged 14.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the 3-point line and 45.6% from the field over 80 games. He made 104 3-pointers and shot 48.1% in 2024-25 and made 115 last season while shooting 40.6%. He spent two seasons at TCU, where he played a total of 15 games. Lundblade is a graduate student and does not have to wait for the portal to open on April 7 to begin his portal visits or recruitment.

Miles Rubin

Rivals Ranking: No. 71

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 89

Miles Rubin, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from Loyola Chicago averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior last season. He has blocked 237 shots in 103 games, 100 of which he has started. He set Loyola’s single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman, then broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore and followed with 76 blocks this season. Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more.

Dai Dai Ames

Rivals Ranking: No. 207

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 107

Dai Dai Ames averaged a career-high 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers last season. The Cal guard is an 85% free-throw shooter, had 12 games with at least 20 points and scored 25 or more points in five games. The 6-foot-2 guard was third-team All-ACC this season and has made 76 starts in 96 games at three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

Braedan Lue

Rivals Ranking: No. 268

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 388

Braedan Lue, the 6-foot-9, 235 pound forward, averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assist per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor over the last two seasons at Kennesaw State. Lue started 34 times in 35 games in his second season at Kennesaw, shooting 45.2% from the field in 26.5 minutes per game. He started 32 of 33 games as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 25.5 minutes per game. He had 86 blocks in 68 games and shot 27.8% from the 3-point line, going 213-for-405 in his first two seasons of college basketball.