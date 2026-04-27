'He is a proven winner': Tennessee basketball signs transfer forward Braedan Lue

Tennessee basketball on Monday announced its sixth signing out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, officially adding Kennesaw State forward Braedan Lue. The transfer big man visited the Vols last week and announced his commitment afterward.

“We are pleased to welcome Braedan and his family to our basketball program,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a statement while announcing the signing. “He is a superb young man with excellent character, which makes him an outstanding fit for our program.

Kennesaw State lists Lue at 6-foot-9, 235 pounds. Over the last two seasons there he averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assist per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Tennessee adds ‘a fast and twitchy player’ in Braedan Lue

Lue started 34 times in 35 games in his second season at Kennesaw, shooting 45.2% from the field in 26.5 minutes per game. He started 32 of 33 games as a freshman in 2024-25, averaging 25.5 minutes per game.

He had 86 blocks in 68 games and shot 27.8% from the 3-point line, going 213-for-405 in his first two seasons of college basketball.

“Braedan is a fast and twitchy player,” Barnes said, “who possesses big-time athleticism, a sturdy frame and an elite wingspan. He is a proven winner, a great teammate and an impactful defender who is willing to play any role to help his team.

“Braedan is excited for the chance to compete at the highest level and he looks forward to working with Garrett Medenwald.”

Vols have now signed six players from the NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee is now 6-for-6 in getting players from the NCAA Transfer Portal to commit after taking official visits. The Vols previously signed guards Tyler Lundblade (Belmont), Dai Dai Ames (Cal) and Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU) as well as forwards Miles Rubin (Loyola Chicago) and Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame).

Chris Washington Jr., a 2026 four-star small forward, also committed to and signed with Tennessee while the Vols were making their run in the portal to overhaul next season’s roster.

A previous relationship with Tennessee assistant coach Amorrow Morgan put Lue on the Tennessee’s radar. And he told Volquest’s Mike Wilson on Friday that he joined the program to make a difference, which was the message that was sent by the coaching staff.

“They’re not trying to just fill up the roster,” Lue said, “they actually want me to help the team and everything is up for grabs.”

“I know Coach Barnes and Tennessee can bring out what I know I’m capable of,” Lue added. “I feel like this is the change I need to be great and to get closer to my goals.”