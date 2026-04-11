Tennessee basketball reportedly in final three for Notre Dame transfer

Tennessee basketball is one of three programs left in the running for Notre Dame transfer Jalan Haralason. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Haralson has cut his list down to the Vols, Ohio State and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Haralson averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games for the Fighting Irish this season.

He shot 51.1% from the floor but just 20.0% from the 3-point line and 67.4% from the foul line in 26.6 minutes per game, starting 23 times in his 27 games. He also averaged 2.7 turnovers per game and had 69 assists to 74 turnovers for the season.

Jalen Haralson was four-star, top-20 recruit

Haralson is from Anderson, Indiana and attended La Lumiere School before signing with Notre Dame. He’s the No. 37 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to the On3 rankings, and is the No. 2 small forward.

He was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class, ranked No. 20 overall, No. 2 at his position and No. 2 in Indiana.

Tennessee this weekend is hosting Cal guard Dai Dai Ames and Loyola Chicago forward Miles Rubin on visits. Ames will end his visit with the Vols on Saturday afternoon and reportedly has visits scheduled with Xavier (Saturday), Ole Miss (Sunday) and Kansas (Monday). Rubin’s visit at Tennessee runs through Sunday morning.

The Vols are also set to host VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr. on a visit next week.

A closer look at Tennessee’s portal visitors

Ames averaged a career-best 16.9 points and shot 37.6% on 3-pointers at Cal. He also hit 85% of his free throws. He had 12 games with at least 20 points and topped 25 points in five of those on his way to third-team All-ACC honors.

The 6-foot-2 guard has played in 96 games with 76 starts between three schools. He has averaged 10.5 points and shot 37% on 3-pointers with almost 300 attempts.

Rubin averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior at Loyola. He 237 blocks in 103 games. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder set the Loyola single-season record with 76 blocks as a freshman. He broke it with 85 blocks as a sophomore then blocked 76 again as a junior.

He was ranked in the top-20 nationally in block percentage in all of his three seasons, including ranking No. 1 in the 2023-24 season.

Rubin scored at least 10 points in 19 of 33 games last season with two games of 20 points or more. He had 10 games with 10 or more rebounds and six double-doubles.

Hill averaged 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during a breakout season at VCU. The 6-foot-3 guard from Portland, Oregon, shot 37.0% on 81 made 3-pointers and 46.6% from the field. He was an All-Atlantic 10 pick and won the league awards for most improved player and sixth man of the year.

Hill scored 34 points and had five rebounds and five assists in VCU’s win over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, going 7-for-10 from the 3-point line and 13-for-23 from the field. He had 17 points in the second round against Illinois.